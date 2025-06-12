Debiopharm and Alkyon Therapeutics Announce Research Collaboration to Advance the Next Generation of Radioligand Therapies

MARTIGNY, Switzerland & LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to establishing tomorrow’s standard of care to cure cancer and infectious diseases and Alkyon Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering precision-targeted therapies, today announced the signing of a co-research agreement to evaluate the feasibility of developing targeted radioligand therapies (RLTs) using Debiopharm’s proprietary AbYlink™ conjugation technology for Alkyon’s modular antibody platform directed against undisclosed tumor-associated antigens.

This collaboration marks a promising step toward a new generation of RLTs designed to deliver potent radiation targeted directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. By leveraging the unique strengths of both platforms, the goal is to create more effective, better-tolerated cancer treatments that improve patient quality of life and expand therapeutic options for difficult-to-treat tumors. AbYLink™ technology enables regio-selective lysine conjugation, ensuring the radioligand avoids the target binding site and facilitating streamlined, consistent manufacturing.

“We’re intrigued to explore the potential of applying AbYlink™ conjugation technology to the radio-oncology field,” expressed Frederic Levy, Chief Scientific Officer, Debiopharm. “Leveraging our innovative conjugation platform with Alkyon’s engineered antibody scaffolds could open new possibilities for next-generation radiopharmaceuticals with enhanced precision and therapeutic impact.”

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to expanding the potential of radioligand therapies,” said Benjamin Titz, Co-Founder and CEO of Alkyon Therapeutics. “By applying AbYlink™ to our specialized antibody scaffolds and targeting strategies tailored to the unique architecture of solid tumors, we aim to unlock new therapeutic possibilities and advance care for patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors.”

About AbYlink™

AbYlink™ is a versatile and rapid regio-selective chemical conjugation technology for use in preparing diagnostic or therapeutic conjugates. This one-step method results in stable conjugation at defined and invariable sites on the Fc domain of an antibody or the like, with no impact on antigen-binding regions. It enables a seamless and reproducible conjugation of payloads (e.g., a chelator for radiolabeling, a fluorescent dye or a drug) to antibodies or ADCs. The universal applicability of the technology has been demonstrated for various antibody isotypes and payloads.

About Alkyon Therapeutics, Inc.

Alkyon Therapeutics, Inc. (AlkyonTx™) is a biotechnology company developing next-generation radioligand therapies (RLTs) for solid tumors. By combining precision-engineered antibodies with advanced radiochemistry and dosimetry technologies, Alkyon aims to overcome barriers such as immune exclusion and drug resistance in difficult-to-treat cancers. Its modular platform supports monotherapies, bispecifics, and rational combinations designed to enable differentiated clinical benefit and scalable product development.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs primarily in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then hand stewardship to large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

