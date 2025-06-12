Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company Announces Exclusive Partnership with Carta for Private Companies Seeking to IPO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leading North American transfer agent and trust company, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Carta, the software platform purpose-built for private capital. The collaboration combines Carta’s cap table infrastructure with Odyssey’s expertise in IPOs and public markets across North America, creating a seamless, end-to-end transfer agency solution for private companies preparing to go public. Private companies using Carta to manage their cap tables will have a clear pathway to go public with a seamless transition to Odyssey’s full-service transfer agent and trust services, as well as shareholder support. This critical step for IPOs ensures regulatory compliance, business continuity, and a smooth entry into the public markets.

Odyssey will become Carta’s preferred transfer agent partner, aligning world-class cap table management and IPO readiness with public transfer agent services and shareholder solutions Share

“At Odyssey, we work with companies at one of the most transformative stages in their journey,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust Company. “This collaboration with Carta delivers an integrated, frictionless experience from private startup to publicly traded issuer, backed by deep expertise and a shared commitment to client success throughout the capital markets lifecycle.”

Carta’s software provides tools for cap table management, valuations, equity compensation and liquidity planning and is trusted by more than 50,000 companies. Under this new partnership, Carta will refer clients preparing for an IPO to Odyssey as its exclusive partner for public company transfer agent services.

“Our partnership with Odyssey marks an important milestone in Carta’s continued focus to support companies through every stage of their journey from private to public,” said Charly Kevers, Chief Financial Officer, Carta. “As our preferred North American transfer agent for IPO-ready companies, Odyssey brings expertise in shareholder support and regulatory compliance. Together, we’re delivering a seamless experience, integrating best-in-class technology with trusted services to support a successful transition to a public transfer agent.”

This collaboration comes at a crucial moment. With momentum gaining in public markets, Odyssey and Carta are well-positioned to provide the next generation of issuers with the tools, insights, and ongoing support essential for success.

About Carta

Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through world-class software purpose-built for venture capital and private equity. Carta’s world-class fund administration platform supports more than 9,000 funds and SPVs, and represents nearly $150B in assets under management. Trusted by more than 50,000 companies, Carta helps private businesses in over 160 countries manage their cap tables, valuations, taxes, equity programs, compensation, and more. Today, Carta is setting a new standard as the end-to-end platform connecting private capital. Our fund management platform seamlessly integrates a suite of tools and insights purpose-built to support the strategic impact of fund CFO’s. Carta has been included on the Fortune Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list, Forbes’ list of the World's Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information, visit www.carta.com.

About Odyssey Trust Company

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent with over 1,300 clients in the US and Canada. By leveraging its unmatched expertise and the latest technology, Odyssey continues to redefine the industry through tech-forward solutions and personalized service, delivering a seamless experience to clients and their shareholders. Learn more at www.odysseytrust.com