ConceptVines and Neovera Partner to Accelerate Secure AI Adoption for Organizations in Highly Regulated Industries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates across industries, enterprises are under mounting pressure to innovate faster, without exposing themselves to new forms of cyber and regulatory risk. For highly regulated sectors like banking and healthcare, the stakes are especially high: fragmented infrastructure, evolving compliance demands, and vulnerable data pipelines can derail even the most promising digital initiatives.

To address these challenges, ConceptVines, an AI-first innovation and transformation platform, has partnered with Neovera, the trusted advisor providing full cybersecurity and cloud services to enterprises. Together, the companies are bridging innovation and cyber risk management, delivering secure, compliant, and scalable AI deployments for clients across banking, healthcare, and complex enterprise environments.

“At ConceptVines, we believe security must be foundational, not an afterthought,” said Jim Francis, CEO of ConceptVines. “This partnership brings together our AI-led innovations, including our SpeedX platform, with Neovera’s deep cybersecurity expertise to ensure that every layer of our clients’ AI infrastructure is secure by design. Together, we’re setting a new standard for enterprise-grade AI deployments.”

At the heart of the partnership is a four-stage cybersecurity flywheel that mirrors a clinical model: starting with vulnerability assessments, moving into advisory and design, followed by integration of next-gen security solutions such as Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike and others, and ultimately evolving into managed SecOps for long-term resilience.

From automated threat detection to digital identity, data privacy, and AI governance frameworks, the partnership offers clients access to a unified approach for securing tomorrow’s digital infrastructure.

“As AI transforms every corner of business, the risks are too great to leave to generalists,” said Scott Weinberg, CEO and founder of Neovera. “This partnership combines deep domain expertise in both cybersecurity and AI risk management, giving our clients the specialist support they need to move fast without compromising safety, trust, or compliance. The margin for error is zero, and together, we're helping organizations get it right the first time.”

ConceptVines is a trusted partner for industry-leading enterprises, delivering advanced Generative AI platforms and shaping the business models of the future. Businesses globally rely on Neovera for its advanced cloud and cybersecurity services, including identity and access management, vulnerability assessment and management, penetration testing, and more. Together, the two organizations are bringing end-to-end security into every layer of AI deployments.

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.conceptvines.com/cyber-security.

About ConceptVines

ConceptVines is an AI-first innovation partner specializing in the design and deployment of secure, production-grade AI systems for complex enterprise environments. Through its SpeedX platform, ConceptVines enables organizations to operationalize generative AI, enterprise knowledge graphs, agent-based automation, and intelligent data orchestration across critical workflows.

Combining strategic insight with deep technical execution, ConceptVines helps global enterprises move beyond pilots to fully embedded AI systems that drive measurable operational outcomes. With an AI-first foundation, ConceptVines provides the platforms, architectures, and applied AI expertise enterprises need to scale innovation securely and responsibly. To learn more about ConceptVines, visit https://www.conceptvines.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Neovera

Neovera is the trusted advisor that provides full cybersecurity and cloud services to enterprises with complex challenges and demanding regulatory requirements. Businesses globally rely on Neovera to expertly design, build, secure, and manage their mission-critical business infrastructure backed by its deep expertise in cybersecurity and cloud domains. To learn more about Neovera, visit https://neovera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.