BWXT-Led Team Awarded Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Contract from Atomic Energy of Canada Limited

LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today an Atomic Energy of Canada Limited award for the management and operation of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Ltd. (CNL).

Nuclear Laboratory Partners of Canada Inc. (NLPC) is a Canadian joint venture that has been selected as the preferred bidder for managing CNL after a competitive procurement process that began in 2023. The NLPC team is led by three primary joint venture partners, BWXT, Kinectrics, and Amentum, and a key subcontractor, Battelle.

Nuclear Laboratories Partners of Canada Inc. will assume responsibility of CNL, with Dennis Carr as president and CEO, on Sept. 13, 2025, following a transition period that will commence in the coming weeks. The contract, valued at C$1.2 billion per year on average, is for six years with extension periods that can be exercised based on performance for up to a total of 20 years.

BWXT’s Canadian operations include operating sites in Ontario and British Columbia, employing more than 1,800 people who support the nuclear energy industry. The company is also a certified PAIR-Committed organization supporting Indigenous communities.

“BWXT is honored to lead a dedicated team that will build on decades of impressive work accomplished by the employees of CNL,” said Heatherly Dukes, president, BWXT Technical Services Group, Inc. “Our management team looks forward to meeting the employees and union leadership of CNL when we begin our transition activities. We are also looking forward to being part of the community and getting to know local leaders and rightsholders.”

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, CNL is a world leader in developing nuclear technology for peaceful and innovative applications. The laboratory maintains a critical portfolio of work that includes development of clean energy sources, innovations in nuclear medicine, and restoration and protection of Canada’s environment.

Under this new contract, CNL will specifically focus on science and technology, decommissioning and waste management, and Chalk River revitalization missions. The Chalk River Laboratories represent the largest single complex within Canada’s science and technology infrastructure. The site contains several licensed nuclear facilities and more than 50 other unique facilities and laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With nearly 10,000 employees, BWXT and its affiliated companies have 20 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.