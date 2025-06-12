CADDi Strengthens Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud, Enters Google Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CADDi, the AI-powered data platform transforming manufacturing by democratizing supply chain and design data, today announced its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This significant milestone deepens CADDi's existing strategic partnership with Google Cloud, further integrating powerful cloud adoption and AI technologies for manufacturers worldwide.

With CADDi’s entry into Google Cloud Marketplace, manufacturing companies can now seamlessly procure CADDi solutions directly through their Google Cloud accounts. This aligns perfectly with the growing industry trend of utilizing marketplaces for technology acquisitions, significantly reducing purchasing complexities and procurement costs.

CADDi's enhanced presence in the Google Cloud Marketplace also enriches Google’s manufacturing-centric application portfolio, empowering manufacturers to holistically leverage Google Cloud solutions across their entire technology roadmap. Additionally, the marketplace integration allows manufacturers to utilize their committed Google Cloud spend to directly acquire CADDi's transformative solutions.

"Our deepening partnership with Google Cloud symbolizes our joint commitment to driving transformative AI and cloud adoption in manufacturing," said Yushiro Kato, CEO and Co-Founder of CADDi. "Together, we're helping manufacturers navigate their digital transformation journeys for decades to come, simplifying procurement and significantly accelerating the time-to-value of advanced manufacturing intelligence."

This strategic expansion builds on CADDi's adoption of Google’s Looker for embedded analytics within its platform, further enhancing manufacturers' data analysis capabilities and decision-making agility.

CADDi's listing in the Google Cloud Marketplace is available immediately. Manufacturers can find CADDi on Google Cloud Marketplace via the direct link here: Google Cloud Marketplace - CADDi.

About CADDi

CADDi is an AI-powered data platform transforming manufacturing by making design and supply chain data accessible, insightful, and actionable. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Yushiro Kato (McKinsey) and Aki Kobashi (Apple, Lockheed Martin), CADDi converts decades of scattered and unstructured manufacturing data into actionable intelligence, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating innovation across manufacturers globally.

Headquartered between Tokyo and Chicago, CADDi has operations in Japan, the United States, Vietnam, and Thailand. CADDi supports key sectors including automotive, medtech, biotech, robotics, industrial machining, industrial electronics, and prototyping. Recognized for innovation, CADDi was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list in 2024 and won the 2024 SaaS Award for Best Business Intelligence and Engineering Management Software.

For more information, visit: us.caddi.com

Additional Resources: