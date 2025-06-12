Conduit Announces New Partnership With Braza Group in Brazil For Onchain FX

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduit, a leading cross-border payments platform powered by stablecoins, announced today its partnership with Braza Group, which owns the largest foreign exchange bank in Brazil. Braza Group is Conduit’s biggest client in Brazil to date, allowing Conduit customers to transfer currency between Brazilian Reais and American Dollars or Euros and settle in just a few minutes, using Onchain FX where stablecoins pegged to different currencies can be swapped in real time.

“Creating seamless on-ramps between fiat and digital currencies, together with Onchain stablecoin FX swaps, has the potential to completely transform how cross-border payments are made,” said Kirill Gertman, CEO of Conduit. Share

Braza Group processed more than $67 billion in transactions in 2024 and launched its BBRL stablecoin, pegged to the Brazilian Real, in February 2025. Through this innovative new partnership, when a Conduit customer uses the platform to make payments from Brazil to the U.S. or Europe in Brazilian Real, Braza Group will mint a stablecoin, which Conduit can swap for a U.S. or EUR dollar-backed digital currency, completing the transaction with the final recipient.

This new partnership strengthens Conduit’s mission to build the most seamless and scalable payments network in the world, enabling settlements between Brazil and the U.S. or Europe in just two minutes — a sharp contrast to traditional systems that can take up to three days. By combining Braza Group’s liquidity and investments in stablecoins with Conduit’s global reach, the partnership unlocks the full potential of Onchain FX at scale. Clients will be able to easily switch between stablecoins and fiat currencies and settle global transactions quickly.

“Creating seamless on-ramps between fiat and digital currencies, together with Onchain stablecoin FX swaps, has the potential to completely transform how cross-border payments are made,” said Kirill Gertman, CEO of Conduit. “Having Braza Group as a client has been exciting in many ways: seeing Conduit start to gain traction with major banks globally, and they fully embraced the vision of what we could build together, unlocking something truly innovative.”

Conduit’s platform bridges crypto-native infrastructure with traditional finance, offering nearly instant, programmable global transactions with integrated AML, sanctions screening, and transaction monitoring built in. This new partnership with Braza is the latest in a growing line of major milestones since it launched its platform in September 2023. In late May, it announced a $36 million series A fundraising round, and its transaction volumes surged 16x in 2024, surpassing $10 billion in annualized payment volume. Working with Braza further strengthens two of Conduit’s core value propositions, its ability to settle global transactions quickly and efficiently, and provide deep liquidity through its platform to ensure transactions can be settled without constraints.

Conduit’s platform bridges crypto-native infrastructure with traditional finance, offering nearly instant, programmable global transactions with built-in AML, sanctions screening, and transaction monitoring. This partnership with Braza Group marks the latest in a series of key milestones since the platform’s launch in September 2023. In late May, Conduit announced a $36 million Series A fundraising round, and its transaction volumes grew 16x in 2024, surpassing $10 billion in annualized payment volume. Working with Braza Group further strengthens two of Conduit’s core value propositions: the ability to settle global transactions quickly and efficiently, and to provide deep liquidity to ensure seamless execution.

"Braza Group’s investment in the BBRL stablecoin aims to help Brazilians connect with the latest financial innovations on the global stage and enable local businesses to optimize their operations," said Arthur Carvalho, Head of Digital Assets at Braza Group. "Conduit's strong commitment to expanding the benefits of stablecoins globally and creating a more inclusive and transparent financial ecosystem made them a natural partner for us. We believe that many individuals and businesses will benefit from integrating BBRL into Conduit's global payment network.”

About Conduit

Conduit is a next-generation payment network for businesses that move money across borders. We provide fast, reliable global payments by combining instant local payment rails with the efficiency of stablecoins. With a single API, Conduit connects banks, local payment rails, and blockchains to create a resilient network spanning key markets worldwide — including deep connectivity across Latin America, Africa and Asia. Backed by leading investors, Conduit is redefining how money moves across borders.