DATA Communications Management Corp. and Atlantic Packaging Products Highlight Reforestation Efforts

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, is excited to announce that its client, Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. (“Atlantic Packaging”), has hit a significant milestone through its participation in the PrintReleaf program: over 50,000 trees planted at reforestation projects around the world.

The PrintReleaf initiative is a crucial pillar of DCM’s sustainability strategy aimed at mitigating its environmental impact. PrintReleaf offers a software platform that measures paper consumption, calculates how many trees were harvested to produce that paper and replants the exact number of trees at global reforestation projects.

Since Atlantic Packaging Products joined the program in March 2022, DCM has planted 55,936 trees1 on their behalf at sites throughout Northern California, British Columbia (Cariboo and Redstone), Romania, Mexico, France (Torce), Dominican Republic, and Madagascar.

“Our partnership with DCM demonstrates Atlantic Packaging Group of Companies’ values and commitments to environmental leadership and collaborative innovation,” said Larissa Fritzen, Plant Manager, Atlantic Packaging Products’ Retail Packaging & Display Division, Ontario. “As a corrugated packaging leader, we are redefining packaging solutions to meet industry demands and contribute to the best sustainable practices. The PrintReleaf initiative, an important part of our ESG strategy, helps reduce environmental impact and preserve resources for future generations.”

“We believe it’s our responsibility to operate more sustainably and we recognize that we’re a major part of our clients’ supply chains which is why we’re happy to make this program available to them,” said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM. “Congratulations to Atlantic Packaging on having made such a significant impact on global reforestation. We can’t wait to see more companies hit this impressive milestone.”

1Data on the number of trees planted provided by PrintReleaf as of February 2025.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

About Atlantic Packaging Products

Atlantic Packaging Products, a North American leader in innovative and sustainable packaging, offers solutions ranging from corrugated and decorative packaging to recycling services and paper bags. With headquarters in Canada and divisions in the United States, the Atlantic Packaging group of companies is committed to consistently meeting customers’ expectations through collaboration, innovation, and lasting partnerships.

Additional information relating to Atlantic Packaging Products is available on atlantic.ca.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements. Data on the number of trees planted cited in this press release was provided by PrintReleaf. Although DCM believes this data is reliable, DCM has not independently verified the data or the underlying assumptions and cannot guarantee the accuracy or assumptions. The terms “ESG” and “sustainability” and similar terms, taxonomies, methodologies, criteria and standards are evolving in terms of both meaning and scope. DCM’s use of such terms may vary over time to reflect this evolution. Any use of such terms in this press release are intended as references to DCM’s internally defined criteria and not to any jurisdiction-specific regulatory definitions or voluntary standard that may exist.

Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM’s other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.