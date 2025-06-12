LG Ad Solutions Partners with Akkio to Unlock Real-Time Intelligence from ACR Data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, today announced a strategic partnership with Akkio, the AI-first platform built for media companies, to radically modernize how its customers interact with LG Ad Solutions industry-leading ACR (automatic content recognition) data—enabling faster, deeper insights into real consumer behavior at scale.

ACR data, captured directly from LG’s Smart TV glass, provides one of the most powerful views into genuine human behavior in media. ACR is commonly acknowledged as one of the most important datasets for the future of television. It reflects what viewers are actually watching, skipping, or engaging with—moment by moment.

However, the size and complexity of ACR data has historically made it difficult to access and interpret quickly. With Akkio, that barrier disappears. LG Ad Solutions clients can now process 1.45 terabytes of ACR data in minutes, not days—transforming what used to be a manual, time-intensive process into a real-time intelligence layer accessible to all.

“We built this partnership around a core belief: that what happens at the glass is a real-time window into consumer behavior—and ACR is our conduit to that,” said Julian Zilberbrand, Global Head of Data Solutions at LG Ad Solutions. “But with a dataset this massive, it’s not just about having access—it’s about making it usable. Akkio allows our customers to ask questions of the data in natural, intuitive ways and get immediate answers. It’s how we modernize access to one of the richest behavioral datasets in the media.”

Akkio’s AI infrastructure allows advertisers to chat across all of LG Ad Solutions’ vast consumer data sets instantly, in an intuitive, conversational way—shifting the dynamic from tactical reporting to strategic insight.

This evolution delivers tailored client instances for each brand, built on cloud infrastructure with enterprise-grade privacy and security. It empowers brands to make real-time, data-driven decisions, optimize campaigns with greater agility, and drive performance on the largest screen in the home.

"This partnership isn't just about making data easier to access–we're fundamentally changing who gets to participate in data-driven decision making," said Jon Reilly, Co-Founder and CEO of Akkio. "We've designed Akkio so that anyone can have a natural conversation with massive datasets and get actionable answers in minutes, not days. This is more than a technology integration; by combining deep, insightful data with consumer-grade ease of access, we're enabling LG clients to move at the speed of business."

Akkio’s AI-first platform enables LG Ads Solutions customers to explore data conversationally without any technical expertise, prompt engineering, or AI knowledge. This democratization transforms entire teams and organizations, allowing anyone to gain strategic insights from AI-enabled data regardless of their technical background. This partnership is not just a leap in processing speed—it’s a fundamental shift in how ACR data is experienced, understood, and applied.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in Connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands reach millions of viewers with engaging, data-driven campaigns on the largest screen in the home. Powered by LG’s award-winning Smart TVs and proprietary ACR data, LG Ad Solutions enables advertisers to target, measure, and optimize their efforts with precision, creativity, and scale.

About Akkio

Akkio is the AI platform that empowers media companies to lead the market with AI. By partnering with cutting-edge AI agents, media teams streamline the entire campaign lifecycle, delivering tailored results for every brand. Built on an AI-first foundation with an intuitive interface, Akkio equips every team member with powerful intelligence, helping companies grow, teams thrive, and brands win.