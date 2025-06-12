Oshkosh Defense Secures Three-Year Contract Extension for FMTV A2

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, announced today a three-year contract extension for the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 (FMTV A2). This award allows the U.S. Army to continue ordering the FMTV A2, including three FMTV A2 Low Velocity Air Drop (LVAD) variants, through February 2028.

“The FMTV A2 contract extension enables the Army to continue modernizing its fleet with proven medium tactical vehicles in support of the Army Transformation Initiative and Force Design 2030,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense. “The FMTV A2 LVAD variants fill a critical capability gap for the Airborne community by replacing an aging fleet with an upgraded capability that can be rapidly deployed in contested and austere environments.”

The Oshkosh-designed FMTV A2 fleet delivers critical resupply and proven tactical mobility through a modular architecture developed for increased payload, protection, and mobility with the ability to also seamlessly integrate new and evolving capabilities. Purpose-built to enable dispersed and Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), the FMTV A2 is engineered to incorporate next-generation technologies without compromising operational readiness. Its common platform enhances sustainability, streamlines maintenance, and simplifies lifecycle management.

The award provides the opportunity for continued production and fielding of these mission-critical vehicles into 2030, while preserving a mature U.S.-based supply chain which began with the initial FMTV A1P2 contract in 2009.

