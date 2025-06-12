-

Forum Energy Technologies to Supply State of the Art Submarine Rescue System for Indonesian Navy

HOUSTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it executed a contract to supply a state-of-the-art submarine rescue vehicle system (“SRV”) for use by the Indonesian Navy. The contract comprises an SRV, a launch and recovery system, and a decompression system.

Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “With 50 years of experience, FET has pioneered the development of manned and unmanned submersibles, and has supplied defense equipment and services to various countries across Europe and Asia. Our cutting-edge technologies remain at the forefront of the subsea sector and the safety systems of choice for military and naval forces around the world. This award also showcases the breadth of our product portfolio and extensive technology capabilities across many differentiated end markets. Building on our successful track record, we are excited to work on this important project.”

Product Details:

The new LR600 model SRV, a piloted rescue submersible, will be capable of operating at depths of up to 605 meters, carrying 20 people, and will be fully integrated with a hyperbaric rescue facility. The SRV will also utilize the latest technologies to locate a distressed submarine and quickly transfer personnel. State of the art sensors and sonar are fully embedded into the FET systems to deliver advanced functionality, including automatic depth, heading, and piloting capabilities. Sea trials are planned for 2028.

The SRV will be built at FET’s Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire, England facility and the bespoke LARS will be manufactured at FET’s Bryan, Texas facility.

FET® is a global manufacturing company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, FET provides value added solutions aimed at improving the safety, efficiency, and environmental impact of our customers' operations. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

Contacts

Rob Kukla
Director Investor Relations
281.994.3763
Rob.Kukla@f-e-t.com

Industry:

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGY

NYSE:FET
Details
Headquarters: Houston, TX
Website: www.f-e-t.com
CEO: Neal Lux
Employees: ~1570
Organization: PUB
Revenues: 699.9M (2022)
Net Income: 3.7M (2022)
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Rob Kukla
Director Investor Relations
281.994.3763
Rob.Kukla@f-e-t.com

More News From FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGY

Forum Energy Technologies to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation can be accessed live at the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jEOADeu3TFixeVnzaVzbng A link to the live webcast and the presentation slides will be available on the morning of the presentation o...

Forum Energy Technologies to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lyle Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The event is open access and interested parties can register through the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8017473999850/WN_Cl0amNonSxqEckgJj50SrQ...

Michael McShane Appointed Chairman of FET Board of Directors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael McShane to serve as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. McShane has served as Lead Independent Director of the Board since 2018 and a director since 2010. He succeeds Mr. C. Christopher Gaut, who announced his retirement after over 20 years of service on FET’s Board. Mr. McShane commented, “I am honored to be appointed as Chairman of FET’s Board. I look forward...
Back to Newsroom