Venu Holding Corporation and Billboard Announce the Launch of a New Industry Alliance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), a developer and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, has announced a three-year partnership with industry leader Billboard to elevate the future of live music. United by shared values—celebrating music, championing the fan experience, and amplifying artists —the partnership will spotlight VENU’s disruptive fan-founded, fan-owned venue model through a collaborative presence at iconic Billboard events and the introduction of the “Disruptor Award.”

“As the world’s leading music authority, we’re excited to be partnering with a company looking to reshape the live music experience,” said Hannah Karp, Editor-in-Chief of Billboard. “While Billboard has chronicled music for over a century and VENU’s story is just beginning, we’re thrilled to be working together to build opportunities for fans, artists, and investors to not just watch but also take part in the future of live music.”

At the forefront of this partnership is the inception of Billboard’s newly minted “Disruptor Award.” Presented by VENU, the award aims to honor the disruptors: the artists, creators, and industry leaders with big, bold ideas pushing the music industry forward. VENU’s reimagining of the live music experience, with Founder and CEO J.W. Roth at the helm, is born from a fan-founded passion for building not just venues, but belonging for music fans, and the Disruptor Award presents the opportunity to spotlight a kindred spirit in other industry shapers and inspire innovation.

“This partnership has been a long time coming, and we are so proud that it is finally here,” said J.W. Roth Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “As the global authority in music, Billboard shares our commitment to celebrating artists and creating reimagined fan experiences. That's why this partnership matters, as we completely challenge what the industry has been and ramp up our national expansion, it's exciting to see Billboard come alongside us as our story is being written. Together, we’re not just amplifying live entertainment, we’re shaping the future of it.”

With the music industry growing at a rapid pace, VENU will also work with Billboard to create impactful experiences that bridge together the faces that shape, power, and fund the industry. Billboard Music & Money Dinners powered by VENU bring together top industry players that serve to foster meaningful conversation and present a powerful platform to move the industry forward. VENU’s participation will expand the conversation by way of panels, fireside chats, podcast channel distribution, and more.

Venu Holding Corporation is live on a Fan-Forward Preferred Offering with 8% Dividend and NYSE Access.

ABOUT VENU HOLDING CORPORATION:

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to building luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU’s campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 9,750-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU’s upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU’s vision of redefining the live entertainment experience. Click here for company overview.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

ABOUT BILLBOARD:

Billboard is the ultimate barometer of success in music. Through its iconic charts, breaking news, thought leadership, multi-platform storytelling and world-class events, Billboard tracks the world’s top musicians and the business that powers them. Since its origin in 1894, music leaders and fans across the world look to Billboard as the most trusted source for music information, spanning 15 countries and published in 10 languages. The prestigious Billboard Music Awards are the only premium awards ceremony that recognize musicians for their undeniable achievements on the Billboard charts, using pure data to determine the winners, rather than relying on opaque committees or undisclosed voters to select the honorees giving fans maximum impact at each year's ceremony, as Billboard's chart data measures fans' engagement with their favorite music. Billboard’s other premium experiences range from the Billboard Power 100 to Billboard Women in Music, Billboard Latin Music Week, and Billboard Live, which connects the most impactful artists and industry leaders with fans from all cultures and corners of the globe.

