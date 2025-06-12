ZD Jasper Selects Brilliant Smart Home System as a Standard Amenity for New VITA Condominium Development

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZD Jasper, a leading New York based developer specializing in mixed-use residential buildings, chose Brilliant Smart Home System as the standard for its new 121 unit VITA development in the Hudson Yards area of New York City. Designed to align with the demands of modern living and sustainability, VITA is a fully electric property redefining energy efficiency in urban development. In 2022, it received the NYSERDA Buildings of Excellence Award for its low carbon design that prioritizes the well-being of residents.

“Based on positive feedback from prospective buyers, homeowners and our sales team, we brought the Brilliant Smart Home System into VITA”, says Susan Wu, Chief Operations Officer at ZD Jasper. Share

To fully realize this vision of sustainable, connected living, ZD Jasper has integrated Brilliant into the units—bringing residents seamless smart home control over lighting, climate, and energy-saving features, all through one intuitive system.

A Perfect Blend of Smart Technology and City Living

Recognizing the value of cutting-edge technology, ZD Jasper began incorporating smart tech solutions into their developments over five years ago to enhance buyer appeal. After evaluating numerous systems, Brilliant emerged as the clear choice given its sleek design, seamless integration across devices, and user-friendly functionality.

“Based on positive feedback from prospective buyers, homeowners and our sales team, we brought the Brilliant Smart Home System into VITA,” says Susan Wu, Chief Operations Officer at ZD Jasper. “It aligns perfectly with our values of connected and healthy living.”

The VITA development will feature the Brilliant Smart Home System alongside Latch Smart Locks, TOTO Automatic toilets, Wi-Fi enabled Gaggenau appliances, and Hunter Douglas motorized shades, creating an all-encompassing technology-forward living experience tailored to urban professionals.

Innovative Tech for Modern Homeowners

VITA is designed to meet the lifestyle of tech-savvy young professionals, many of whom work in leading tech companies nearby. Here’s how Brilliant elevates their living experience:

Low-Carbon Lifestyle : Automated climate and lighting controls optimize energy use, keeping bills low while reducing the carbon footprint.

: Automated climate and lighting controls optimize energy use, keeping bills low while reducing the carbon footprint. Peace of Mind : Supports integrations with smart doorbells which homeowners can add to enhance secure and convenient unit access.

: Supports integrations with smart doorbells which homeowners can add to enhance secure and convenient unit access. Personalized Comfort: Creating Brilliant's automated scenes, residents can effortlessly match their living spaces to daily routines. Whether it’s “Morning Mode” to open blinds and adjust the thermostat or “Relax Mode” to dim the lights and play music, every home is uniquely attuned to its owner.

About Brilliant NextGen

Since 2016, Brilliant's technology has been critical to accelerating the mainstream adoption of smart home living with affordable and user-friendly home control and automation systems. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Brilliant designs and manufactures award-winning smart touchscreen control panels, smart dimmer switches, smart plugs and multifamily platform software. Brilliant is trusted by hundreds of builders, developers, and property managers across the U.S. and Canada as a standard feature of their homes and apartments, providing homeowners and renters with a compelling unified technology experience in their homes.

Learn more about VITA.

Visit vitanewyork.com for more details.