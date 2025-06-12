Multiview Announces Preferred Technology Partnership with OCHIN

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiview Financial Software, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning solutions (ERP) for healthcare, today announced it has been named a preferred technology partner of OCHIN. This alliance designates Multiview as an OCHIN preferred ERP provider, aiming to bolster the financial stability of community health centers and hospitals in OCHIN’s network and ensure high-quality healthcare access for all.

“We are honored to be selected as OCHIN's preferred ERP provider,” said Mike Johnson, CEO of Multiview. “Multiview has a fundamental belief that you shouldn’t have to be a 500-bed health system to afford the right tools." Share

OCHIN's mission centers on providing knowledge solutions to drive whole-person care, with a vision of achieving well-being and good health for everyone. The OCHIN network comprises over 300 independent healthcare organizations, collectively serving more than 7 million patients across the United States. By adding Multiview's comprehensive ERP system to OCHIN's recommended solutions portfolio, OCHIN member organizations will gain access to advanced financial and materials management products, designed to enhance operational efficiency and deliver strategic financial visibility.

Multiview ERP streamlines accounting, reporting, budgeting and materials management, giving clients better financial control and decision-making insights. This partnership is expected to empower community health centers and hospitals with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of healthcare finance.​

As an Epic Connect Provider, OCHIN members will benefit from an existing standard integration between the OCHIN Epic EMR and Multiview’s solutions. The partnership exemplifies Multiview's dedication to strengthening the financial foundations of hospitals, FQHCs and community health centers, supporting their vital role in delivering accessible, quality healthcare services.

About Multiview Financial Software

Multiview Financial Software provides powerful, scalable ERP solutions that help hundreds of finance teams simplify operations and improve decision-making. With a proven and growing footprint and rated the number one ERP for healthcare organizations with under 300 beds by KLAS Research, Multiview empowers healthcare finance teams with comprehensive tools for financial and materials management, reporting, and analytics.