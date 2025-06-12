MedX Announces the Engagement of Market Maker Consultant

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MDX) announces today the engagement of Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud”) to provide market making services to the Company.

Pursuant to the agreement between Red Cloud and MedX, Red Cloud will be paid a monthly flat fee of $5,000, payable in advance in cash for the period of June 15, 2025 to September 15, 2025, and continuing thereafter on a monthly basis. Either party may terminate the agreement with not less than thirty-days' notice to the other party.

As part of the services to be rendered to the Company, Red Cloud undertakes to use its best efforts to (i) maintain a reasonable and consistent bid and offer spread for the Company’s common stock, (ii) maintain a reasonable board lot size for the bid and the offer of the Company’s common stock on the TSX Venture Exchange, and (iii) supply liquidity using its own cash in hand. The services will mainly be rendered by Mr. Adam Smith who is acting at arm’s length to the Company. As of the date of this announcement, Red Cloud, together with Mr. Adam Smith, own securities of the Company in the form of common shares.

The engagement of Red Cloud remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MedX Health Corp.:

MedX, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate®, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate® include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

About Red Cloud

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Red Cloud is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. Red Cloud was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.