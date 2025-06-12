CACI Continues to Deliver Effective Mission Support to U.S. Africa Command

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a seven-year task order, which includes one base period, plus six option periods, with an estimated ceiling of $437 million for support to U.S. Africa Command’s (USAFRICOM) mission.

We are uniquely equipped to support USAFRICOM in countering emerging threats. Share

“CACI’s experienced, flexible, and responsive global workforce understands Africa's complex security landscape. We leverage the most innovative technologies and on-the-ground capabilities to significantly enhance USAFRICOM's ability to execute its critical mission,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are uniquely equipped to support USAFRICOM in countering emerging threats, strengthening regional partnerships, and driving unparalleled efficiency and operational excellence.”

CACI is renowned for delivering unrivaled expertise to address its customers’ most difficult challenges and requirements, leveraging its decades of mission knowledge coupled with cutting-edge practices and tools. Under this contract, CACI will continue improving force protection, mission assurance, and effective execution of theater strategy while also enhancing command relationships.

About CACI

