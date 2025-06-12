-

Nashua Radiology, P.A. Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle and Practice Management Services

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Nashua Radiology, P.A. in Nashua, NH to its roster of radiology revenue cycle and practice management clients. Nashua Radiology’s board-certified physicians have been providing diagnostic and interventional services to the Greater Nashua Community for over 60 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Nashua Radiology, P.A., including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services in addition to comprehensive practice management services.

Nashua Radiology sought an RCM company who could truly align with their practice, and they found the perfect fit with HAP. Jeffrey Chapdelaine, MD, President of Nashua Radiology, states that, “It was essential for us to find a billing company that would act as a genuine partner, not just as a vendor. HAP’s team of radiology RCM specialists is committed to delivering the personalized support we need to thrive. We are confident that partnering with Healthcare Administrative Partners is the right step forward for our radiology practice.”

HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, has this to say of the new agreement: “At Healthcare Administrative Partners, our personal and tailored approach to revenue cycle management sets us apart in the industry. Our priority is always the success of our clients. We are excited to grow our partnership with Nashua Radiology, P.A. and to support them in addressing the challenges of radiology reimbursement with confidence and ease.”

HAP also serves Atlantic Radiology NH, Radiology Associates of Keene, and Breast Center of New England in the state of New Hampshire.

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com

Contacts

Kelly Mea
Director of Marketing
Healthcare Administrative Partners
kmea@hapusa.com
Telephone: 610-892-8889

