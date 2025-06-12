Cardless Unveils Embedded Credit Card Platform, with Coinbase as First Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardless, a leading fintech innovator known for its transformative credit card technology, today announced the launch of its embedded credit card platform, a breakthrough solution designed to help brands build their own credit card programs. Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN), the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency platform, is the inaugural partner utilizing this infrastructure to build the Coinbase One Card, a premium consumer credit offering for Coinbase loyalty members integrated directly into the Coinbase digital experience.

This news represents a shift in the credit card ecosystem, enabling brands to take control of their financial relationships with customers and pivot away from legacy co-branding arrangements. Cardless’ model delivers custom, embedded credit card programs that drive higher brand engagement and loyalty through improved rewards and membership benefits. Unlike traditional co-branded credit card models, Cardless’ API-based platform, underwriting, and servicing workflows enable brands to natively build lending infrastructure directly within their app or webpage, creating delightful customer experiences and driving higher conversion.

Cardless’ embedded credit card platform empowers brands to launch and manage customizable card programs with full control over the user experience. With a robust suite of APIs, rapid deployment capabilities, and pre-built flows, Cardless simplifies the complexities of card issuance, compliance, customer support, and capital markets. By ingesting customer data to personalize rewards and loyalty features, Cardless helps brands drive stronger engagement and performance—enabling higher application volumes, improved conversion rates, and increased customer retention compared to traditional programs.

“Until now, a brand had to become a bank or strike a complex M&A deal to build a truly differentiated credit card,” said Michael Spelfogel, President and Co-Founder of Cardless. “Our embedded offering removes that barrier, enabling leading brands like Coinbase to build a deeply integrated custom credit card program in record time, delivering a unique loyalty value proposition for their customers.”

Coinbase today launched the Coinbase One Card waitlist for Coinbase One subscribers, who will be able to earn up to 4% back in bitcoin on every purchase. The Card will become available in the U.S. this fall. Powered by the American ExpressⓇ network, the Coinbase One Card combines everyday usability with crypto-native rewards and access to American Express experiences, offers, and protections. Learn more here.

“Partnering with Cardless has let us build a deeply customized and secure card product that aligns with our mission to increase economic freedom and makes it easy for people to earn rewards with the power to grow,” said Max Branzburg, Head of Consumer & Business Products at Coinbase.

About Cardless

Cardless partners with brands to design and manage innovative co-branded credit card programs. The company's seamless digital experience and powerful technology enable personalized rewards and enhanced customer benefits. The Coinbase One Card will be issued by First Electronic Bank. Terms and conditions will apply for the Coinbase One Card and the rewards program. American Express is a registered trademark of American Express and is used by the issuer pursuant to a license. For more information, please visit cardless.com.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.