Newell Brands Embraces Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express to Power Its Content Supply Chain with Generative AI

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced that Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL), a leading global consumer goods company, is partnering with Adobe to activate generative AI via Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express—scaling its reach and impact with consumers around the world. Home to over 50 iconic brands including Sharpie®, Rubbermaid®, Coleman® and Yankee Candle®, Newell’s portfolio spans audiences and categories where brand and product awareness are paramount. The company is investing in an omnichannel marketing and content strategy (across social media, e-commerce and more) to deepen its engagement with consumers and retail partners, at a moment when the demand for content is skyrocketing. As part of Newell's investment, the company is expanding its use of Adobe’s content supply chain solutions to optimize its process of delivering impactful marketing campaigns—from planning and content creation to activation and measurement.

“As part of our corporate strategy to win in the marketplace, we are investing in solutions that help us deliver superior brand communications. We wanted a partner who could help us connect the Newell Brands ecosystem thereby enabling faster, higher quality content creation that can be leveraged globally with ease,” said Melanie Huet, Co-CEO, Home & Commercial Segment at Newell Brands. “We ultimately decided to expand our partnership with Adobe, a longtime trusted partner with best-in-class tools that can be used directly in our existing workflows. We leaned into Adobe to rebuild our content supply chain and integrate our marketing technology stack with a vision of delivering five times more content, unlocking significant efficiency gains and improving the effectiveness of our brand communications.”

“Businesses expect the demand for content to rise dramatically over the next few years, putting marketers and creatives under incredible pressure to deliver assets that support global marketing efforts and can drive customer engagement,” said Brent Rudewick, vice president, Adobe GenStudio. “As Newell Brands looks to expand its reach to new audiences, Adobe’s AI-enabled enterprise solutions will empower the company to unify creativity and marketing, scaling the production of standout content that anchors impactful customer experiences.”

Scaling Creative Production with Generative AI

Newell’s content supply chain is now powered by Adobe’s generative AI solutions including Adobe Firefly Services, a collection of generative and creative APIs that integrate powerful capabilities such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand directly into existing production workflows. This enables teams to scale content production by streamlining tasks such as resizing content for different digital channels or swapping backgrounds for different regions and campaigns.

Newell will also leverage Adobe Firefly Custom Models, creating customized generative AI models that are safely trained on their own proprietary assets. This ensures that content creation across teams also remains on-brand. When leveraged for Paper Mate® packaging, the team was able to accelerate content production by 75% and shorten time-to-market. By optimizing its content supply chain, Newell expects that it can deliver thousands of new creative assets per year, through reducing time spent on time-intensive tasks such as resizing.

Reimagining the Newell Brands Content Supply Chain

The company is also adopting Adobe Express across its creative and marketing organization. Express is the quick and easy app that empowers marketing and creative leaders to reinforce brand integrity, while helping teams easily create and customize the content they need to drive business outcomes more efficiently. With templates and brand guidelines defined by Newell creatives, the company can provide more teams the ability to produce content for their specific channel. And with Adobe’s generative AI capabilities available directly in Express, users can also confidently generate assets that are both on-brand and safe for commercial use. Using Express, the team in Latin America created a style guide that included approved logos, colors, fonts and templates. This improved the production process for Oster® social content by 33%, cutting the time it takes to create 52 assets from 12 hours down to 8 hours.

Adobe Express, Firefly Services and Firefly Custom Models build on Newell’s use of Adobe’s content supply chain solutions. This includes Adobe Workfront, which streamlines the entire process of planning, assigning and executing work across their organization. And with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Newell is using AEM Assets to govern and activate the millions of assets that feed into digital content, supporting the delivery of customer experiences across channels such as websites or mobile properties. By enhancing its content supply chain, Newell can move with greater agility to drive market leadership, while connecting with a consumer that expects brand content to be engaging and relevant to their interests.

