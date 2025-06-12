Square Partners with Bambu Dessert Drinks to Power Next Phase of Growth

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bambu Dessert Drinks, the fast-growing Vietnamese dessert and beverage brand, today announced a comprehensive technology partnership with Square. The partnership will bring Square hardware and software technology to all Bambu North America locations, enabling centralized menu management and more efficient operations across their rapidly expanding franchise network.

In 2015, Bambu launched its franchise model and has expanded across the United States and Canada with multiple new locations in development. The brand's diverse menu of Vietnamese dessert drinks, milk teas, and smoothies made with fresh ingredients has resonated strongly with consumers, driving unprecedented demand for new locations. This rapid expansion required a technology solution that could scale quickly while maintaining consistency. Square for Franchises delivers this crucial backend infrastructure, allowing Bambu to manage menus, pricing, and operations seamlessly across all locations from a single dashboard.

"With new franchise locations opening almost every month, we needed a technology partner that could keep pace with our growth while ensuring consistent quality across all locations," said Grant Bachman, COO of Bambu Franchising LLC. "We chose Square because their platform offers the centralized control we need while making it simple for individual locations to execute. With Square’s franchise solution, we can update menus, adjust pricing, and roll out new items across all locations instantly, ensuring our customers get the same high-quality Bambu experience wherever they visit – and we can easily onboard new locations as we continue to expand."

The implementation delivers a complete technology modernization across all current Bambu locations, featuring Square Register for seamless checkout and Square KDS (kitchen display system) for precise drink preparation. Square for Franchises ties it all together, enabling Bambu's franchise owners and staff to maintain high standards of quality and service while streamlining operations – from inventory and staffing to reporting and compliance – across its growing network of locations. The chain is also leveraging Square Loyalty to drive repeat visits and deepen customer relationships through personalized rewards. The platform's scalable architecture ensures Bambu can continue its rapid expansion without compromising operational excellence.

"For fast-growing franchise businesses like Bambu, technology needs to be both powerful and simple to use," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales at Block, which includes Square and Cash App. "By centralizing operations and menu management through Square's platform, Bambu can focus on what they do best – delighting customers with authentic Vietnamese desserts and drinks while scaling their business with confidence."

With this rollout, Bambu has transformed how it manages its expanding franchise network – franchise operators have been able to simplify their daily operations while corporate leadership now has unprecedented visibility into performance across all Bambu locations. Most importantly, the streamlined menu management and improved order accuracy have enhanced the customer experience, allowing staff to focus on crafting the perfect dessert drinks that have made Bambu a beloved brand. These operational improvements provide a strong foundation for Bambu's ambitious expansion plans.

To visit Bambu Dessert Drinks, find a location near you. To learn more about Square’s technology for food and beverage businesses, visit our website.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

About Bambu

In 2008, four Vietnamese sisters – Anh, Kelly, Jenny & Julie – opened the first Bambū Shoppe in the heart of the Vietnamese community in San Jose, California. Their exceptionally friendly service and unique menu of fresh, healthy, and authentic Chè dessert drinks, crisp boba teas, signature Vietnamese coffees, and real fruit smoothies captured the attention of the entire San Francisco Bay Area. Today, there are over 60 Bambus located in 24 states, Canada, and the Philippines continuing to deliver a great customer and cultural experience and serving fresh vegetarian drinks “Just the way you love it.”

Bambu drink recipes have been market tested and embraced by customers of all ages and ethnicities. Their colorful, vibrant drinks have generated thousands of social media images. Like no other Asian beverage concept, every Bambu location has its own commercial kitchen to prepare vegan-friendly ingredients daily including cutting, draining and removing the coconut from fresh young Thai coconuts providing its customers with an amazing “Chèlicious” experience.