New Era Helium Advances Hyperscaler Discussions and Prepares for Board Expansion to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Strategy in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Era Helium, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEHC) (“NEHC” or the “Company”), a next-gen exploration and production platform in the Permian Basin, today announced that Texas Critical Data Centers, LLC (“TCDC”) its joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc., is in active discussions with certain large enterprise customers to anchor its planned AI infrastructure buildout in Ector County, Texas. While no formal agreement has been signed, the Company is actively working to align TCDC’s Permian Basin AI Infrastructure efforts with the needs of a large-scale, high-performance computing (HPC) development.

As part of these discussions, TCDC is pursuing additional land in close proximity to the current site with the goal of scaling the data center campus to potentially support significant expansion of powered capacity. This could represent a transformative digital infrastructure footprint in the Permian Basin that will link abundant local energy in the Permian Basin with the surging demand for AI compute.

In addition, the Company has also identified three new board candidates with expertise spanning energy, infrastructure, and digital innovation. The Company is completing final due diligence, and the appointments are expected to reinforce the Company’s governance and long-term growth strategy.

E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Helium, Inc., commented: “Our vision is to power the next era of AI infrastructure from the heart of America’s energy backyard, the Permian Basin. Interest in Texas Critical Data Center validates the value of our location and our strategy. We’re committed to building out a scalable, resilient platform to meet the rising energy demands of AI.”

New Era Helium, Inc. is a next-gen exploration and production platform unlocking the full value of its Permian Basin assets. The Company controls over 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico, with more than 1.5 Bcf of proved and probable helium reserves sourced alongside natural gas production. Through its joint venture, Texas Critical Data Centers, LLC, NEHC is capturing multi-sector growth across helium, power, and data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.newerahelium.com. Follow New Era Helium on LinkedIn and X.

