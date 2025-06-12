Unity Selects Optable to Power New Audience Hub, Unlocking Smarter Targeting for Brand Marketers

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optable, a pioneering identity management & data collaboration platform, has announced it has been selected by Unity to power its newly launched Audience Hub. Unity's Audience Hub empowers brand marketers to create custom audiences of gamers in a privacy-first way.

Unity partnered with Optable to offer brand marketers a new way to reach players using a seamless and secure platform for audience collaboration, precision targeting and omni-channel activation. The Optable team worked with Unity to build an audience mesh that captured Unity’s unique player insights in a secure, privacy-first manner and integrated data from leading providers like Experian to build high-intent audiences.

“Unity’s Audience Hub represents a new era of omnichannel audience targeting and insights being driven by companies like Unity,” said Yves Poire, co-founder and CEO of Optable. “By combining the power of Unity’s unique reach and understanding of gamers with the interoperability and activation of Optable’s platform, we were able to create a powerful solution that enables advertisers to activate richer engagement and measurement opportunities.”

“We created the Audience Hub to help brand marketers unlock the full potential of Unity’s [3 billion] gamers in a scalable and privacy-first way,” said Alex Blum, COO, Unity. “Our collaboration with Optable is a key step in our mission to build a more connected and effective ecosystem for advertisers across the gaming landscape and beyond.”

“Unity operates one of the world’s largest gateways to gaming audiences, engaging millions of players daily,” said Crystal Jacques, Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships at Experian Marketing Services. “Working with Optable enabled Unity to pair their unrivalled reach with Experian’s turnkey audiences so that brand marketers can pinpoint unique, highly engaged players across every screen and turn that precision into richer engagement, more substantial ROI, and sustainable growth for advertisers and developers alike.”

About Optable

Optable is an identity management & data collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Optable makes it easy for media owners, publishers and platforms to harness the power of their first party data by building a comprehensive identity strategy, enriching their audiences with leading data sets, and activating audiences through purpose-built integrations. Optable simplifies difficult data management challenges so that customers can build identity graphs quickly, reduce their overall technology costs, and grow revenue through multiple monetization strategies. To learn more, visit: optable.co

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.