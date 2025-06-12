DigitalOcean and AMD Collaborate to Advance AI Using Cloud-Based GPUs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the simplest scalable cloud for digital native enterprises, today announced a collaboration with AMD that provides DigitalOcean customers with access to AMD Instinct™ GPUs as DigitalOcean GPU Droplets to power their AI workloads starting with the AMD MI300X GPUs. Later this year, DigitalOcean will offer AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs, further expanding access to powerful and affordable GPU models. AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPU accelerators set new AI performance standards, delivering incredible performance and efficiency for training and inference.

AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs deliver leadership performance for accelerated high-performance computing (HPC) applications and the newly exploding demands of generative AI. With the AMD ROCm™ software platform, customers can develop powerful HPC and AI production-ready systems faster than ever before. Its large memory capacity allows it to hold models with hundreds of billions of parameters entirely in memory, reducing the need for model splitting across multiple GPUs. By combining powerful AMD AI compute engines and DigitalOcean's cloud technologies, the collaboration aims to empower the massive community of digital native enterprises to integrate AI into their applications and support the most demanding AI workloads at scale.

These next-generation GPUs have already been available in bare metal configurations for customers seeking increased control and computing power. These GPUs are now also available as GPU Droplets or as DigitalOcean Kubernetes worker nodes. The GPU Droplets are available both as single and eight GPU configurations, allowing customers to optimize costs for their specific use cases.

Accessing these GPU Droplets through DigitalOcean offers several key benefits, including competitive pricing at $1.99/GPU per hour, a simple setup process, and enterprise-grade SLAs. While other cloud providers require multiple steps and deep technical knowledge to configure security, storage, and network requirements, DigitalOcean’s GPU Droplets can be set up with just a few clicks.

In addition to these new GPUs, customers will also have access to AMD Developer Cloud, a new platform powered by DigitalOcean that is purpose-built for rapid, high-performance AI development. Customers will have access to a fully managed environment that provides instant access to AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs—with zero hardware investment or local setup required. Whether fine-tuning LLMs, benchmarking inference performance, or building a scalable inference stack, the AMD Developer Cloud provides the tools and flexibility to get started instantly—and grow without limits.

“DigitalOcean’s collaboration with AMD is another proof point to make AI easily accessible to our customers,” said Bratin Saha, Chief Product & Technology Officer at DigitalOcean. “With access to AMD GPUs, DigitalOcean customers have an extensive portfolio of GPUs with the flexibility of the computing configuration that best suits their requirements.”

"At AMD, we are proud to work with DigitalOcean to provide developers with cutting-edge solutions for developer enablement and demanding workloads that require large amounts of memory,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business, at AMD. “Together, AMD and DigitalOcean are committed to providing the critical innovative technologies required to support the evolving needs of growing tech businesses.”

