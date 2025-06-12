FB Financial and Southern States Receive Final Regulatory Approvals for Merger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & ANNISTON, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial”) (NYSE: FBK), the parent company of FirstBank, and Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (“Southern States”) (Nasdaq: SSBK), the parent company of Southern States Bank, jointly announced today that they have received all regulatory approvals needed to complete the proposed merger of Southern States with and into FB Financial.

“We’re pleased to have received swift regulatory approval for the merger between FB Financial and Southern States,” said Christopher T. Holmes, President and CEO of FB Financial. “Both institutions share a deep commitment to community banking, and we’re excited about bringing our teams together to continue delivering long-term value for our customers, associates, shareholders, and communities.”

The companies anticipate the transaction to close on July 1, 2025, with systems conversion expected to follow during the third quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, Southern States reported total assets of $2.9 billion, loans of $2.3 billion, and deposits of $2.4 billion, and FB Financial reported total assets of $13.1 billion, loans of $9.9 billion, and deposits of $11.2 billion.

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, with 77 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FB Financial Corporation has approximately $13.1 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025.

ABOUT SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES, INC.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

