DT Research and Homeland Language Services Provide Mobile 5G Telehealth Translation Stations to Patients

MIAMI & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DT Research, a U.S. leader in precision-engineered computing solutions designed for mission-critical and demanding environments, today announced a partnership with Homeland Language Services to deliver virtual language interpreting solutions for patients receiving care at healthcare facilities. The innovative solutions combine DT Research’s medical tablets and all-in-one computers with Homeland Language Services' interpretation services to provide reliable, multilingual remote consultations that can be delivered in various settings, including healthcare facilities, emergency response sites, educational institutions, legal proceedings and security operations.

The mobile translation stations are powered by DT Research’s 373MD medical tablet or 584TM all-in-one medical computer each equipped with a large 17-inch or 24-inch display, embedded 5G connectivity, high-quality speakers, and two-way microphones for clear voice transmission. With antimicrobial enclosures, IP65-rated front panel, and hot-swappable batteries, these long-life cycle computing solutions ensure reliable, uninterrupted operation for seamless patient care.

Homeland Language Services brings critical language support to the telehealth system, offering real-time interpretation services in more than 120+ languages, including American Sign Language (ASL), from certified medical interpreters. These services ensure that limited language proficiency and hearing-impaired patients receive equitable and accurate medical care.

DT Research will showcase these products at WHX Miami (formerly FIME), June 11-13, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in booth K77. Daily live demos of the telehealth language interpretation system will take place at 1:30PM.

“We are committed to developing precision-engineered and reliable healthcare technology solutions designed to support better care and clinical confidence,” said Daw Tsai, President of DT Research. “Our collaboration with Homeland Language Services has led to a unique solution that empowers medical teams to ensure patients fully understand medical instructions, diagnoses, and treatment options, leading to clearer communication between healthcare providers, patients and their families as they navigate the healthcare system.”

“By providing real-time, accurate interpretation for patients and their families, this solution removes language barriers, reduces miscommunication, and ensures that every patient receives the care, support, and understanding they deserve—no matter their native language,” said Ernesto Lanazca, COO and Co-founder at Homeland Language Services. “This solution is a game-changer for remote and multilingual healthcare services.”

About Homeland Language Services

Homeland Language Services is a premier provider of interpretation and translation services, offering multilingual support to healthcare providers, government agencies, and businesses worldwide. Homeland Language Services is a family-owned and operated global provider of high-quality, certified interpreting and translation services. Established in 2016 by three brothers whose family immigrated from Peru to the USA, we deeply understand the challenges of immigration and the importance of language services. Our mission is to alleviate the hardships of moving to a new country by providing seamless communication solutions across government, healthcare, legal, social services, and business sectors. With our firsthand experience of the pain of immigration, we are dedicated to helping individuals transition to new countries and languages with greater ease and less discomfort. Our services enable effective interaction in over 120 languages, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder the journey of relocation and adaptation. Our international team of experts ensures accuracy, cultural relevance, and timely delivery. Learn more at https://homelandlanguageservices.com/.

About DT Research

DT Research™, a U.S. leader in precision-engineered computing solutions designed for mission-critical and demanding environments, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Medical Computing Solutions, Convertible Laptops and Mobile POS Tablets. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays and Windows®, Android, and Linux operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #MedicalTablets.

