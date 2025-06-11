Zocks and eMoney Launch AI-Powered Integration to Eliminate Manual Data Entry and Maintenance in Financial Planning

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, an innovative, privacy-first AI platform that turns client conversations into actionable data and insights, today announced a direct integration with eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money.

This marks the first AI-powered, bi-directional integration between a client intelligence platform and eMoney’s financial planning solutions, aimed squarely at eliminating manual data entry and accelerating the planning process for financial advisors.

“The planning process can often be delayed, while advisors gather and reconcile information and notes from conversations,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “Reducing that effort, automating data entry and accelerating ‘time to advice’ is critical in keeping momentum with clients.”

Zocks automatically creates and maintains structured data from conversations, emails and CRM records for contacts. The integration’s bi-directional data sharing enables Zocks to use that information to populate and update ‘Facts’ data in eMoney, eliminating manual data entry. In return, relevant facts and plan data from eMoney can be utilized by Zocks’ AI Agents to support smarter meeting preparation and email responses.

"We’re excited to offer this integration with Zocks as it furthers our goal at eMoney to streamline and strengthen the financial planning process,” said Luke White, Manager, Group Product Management, eMoney. “By reducing time spent on data entry, advisors can spend more time focusing on building meaningful client relationships and delivering high-quality financial plans.”

The integration, which is available now for joint clients of eMoney and Zocks, builds on Zocks’ broader vision of streamlining end-to-end advisor workflows by connecting AI-powered insights with the tools advisors already use every day.

“Having led sales at eMoney for many years, I had a front-row seat to the friction in the financial planning process that has long slowed advisors down,” said Drew DiMarino, Chief Revenue Officer at Zocks. “This integration directly addresses those pain points. By syncing structured data into and out of eMoney, we’re removing the burden of manual entry and giving advisors more time to engage meaningfully with clients, whether that’s uncovering new planning needs, preparing for complex reviews, or simply staying ahead of key life changes.”

To learn more about this integration, Zocks will be hosting a webinar, How Advisors Are Automating Planning in Real Time, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 3 pm ET.

For more information about Zocks and the eMoney integration, visit zocks.io/financial-planning/emoney.

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI assistant for financial advisors. The company’s platform saves advisors 10 hours a week by automating their meeting notes, intake forms, client emails & more. This enterprise-ready solution transforms client conversations into structured, actionable intelligence for firms of any size. To learn more and start a free trial, visit zocks.io.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.