Gables Sugarloaf and Dunwoody Gables Rebrands as The Quinn Sugarloaf and The Cleo Dunwoody

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Principal Asset Management℠ announces the rebranding of two established apartment communities in the metro Atlanta area. Gables Sugarloaf is now The Quinn Sugarloaf, and Dunwoody Gables is now The Cleo Dunwoody. These updates follow significant capital investment and reflect a renewed focus on serving a growing renter demographic. The ownership and management structure remains unchanged.

Both communities will undergo renovations that build upon their established reputations in respective neighborhoods. The enhancements include upgraded apartment interiors, new amenities, and modernized branding – emphasizing the lifestyle expectations of today’s renters.

Gables Residential, which has managed both communities since their initial development as Gables communities, will continue to lead day-to-day operations and resident services.

“While the names are changing, the heart of these communities—and our commitment to them—remains the same,” said Nate Adams, managing director at Principal Asset Management. “The rebrand represents our belief in the long-term vitality of the Atlanta market. We are excited to continue our partnership with Gables Residential as our management company, who shares our dedication to quality, community, and service.”

“The Quinn Sugarloaf and The Cleo Dunwoody represent more than just new names,” continues Adams. “They represent our forward-looking approach to property enhancement and a deep-rooted desire to provide an attractive community for our residents who call them home. Continuing with Gables as manager keeps the ongoing vision providing continuity in management, care, and community culture.”

Renovation work at both communities is expected to be completed by early summer.

The Quinn Sugarloaf

The Cleo Dunwoody

About Principal Asset Management

With public and private market capabilities across all asset classes, Principal Asset Management and its investment specialists look at asset management through a different lens, creating solutions to help deliver client investment objectives. By applying local insights with global perspectives, Principal Asset Management identifies distinct and compelling investment opportunities for more than 1,100 institutional clients in over 80 markets. Principal Asset Management is the global investment solutions business for Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG), managing $555.8 billion in assets(1) and recognized as a “Best Places to Work in Money Management”(2) for 12 consecutive years. Learn more at www.PrincipalAM.com.

[1] As of 31 March 2025 [2] Pensions & Investments, “The Best Places to Work in Money Management”, among companies with 1,000 or more employees, December 2024. Expand

About Gables Residential

Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Seattle, South Florida, Southern California, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the above markets as well as in Tampa and North Florida.

Gables manages approximately 27,000 apartment homes and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables’ experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com.