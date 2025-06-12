Specialities Inc. Partnership with Fromagerie Milleret

-

MILLINGTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specialities®, Inc. is thrilled to announce our new partnership with Fromagerie Milleret of France.

Founded in 1921 in Franche-Comté by Henri Milleret, the cheese factory continues to be family-owned and has been dedicated to cheese production for three generations.

One of the standout features of Fromagerie Milleret is its commitment to quality milk. All the milk used in their cheeses is sourced from local farms within an average radius of 40 km from the dairy and is processed within 48 hours of collection. The predominant Montbéliarde breed of cows, recognized for their distinctive white coats with brown spots, contributes to the exceptional quality of their milk.

Fromagerie Milleret specializes in fine cheeses, particularly their signature tender, soft-ripened cheese made with summer truffles from Italy. Their creamy Brie cheese, which is free from colors, preservatives, or additives, exemplifies the excellence of cheese produced by Fromagerie Milleret.

With Milleret Fromagerie as a valued partner, Specialities, Inc. will continue to provide U.S. consumers with wonderful opportunities to discover new and exciting products.

Founded in 1991, Specialities, Inc. is a respected importer, distributor, and category builder of specialty, value-added food products for the U.S. deli and specialty markets, as well as select quality-driven food service distributors. Our best-in-class products are sourced from both domestic and international origins.

Please join us on June 28 – July 1st, 2025, at the Summer Fancy Food Show in the JAVITS CENTER, NYC, to learn more about this and other innovative products.

Media: Ron Schinbeckler. Fromo1@aol.com 908-647-6485.

