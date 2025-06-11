Thunderbird Entertainment Retains Three Part Advisors for Its Investor Relations Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Three Part Advisors, LLC (“Three Part Advisors”), a leading full-service, strategic investor relations advisory firm headquartered near Dallas, Texas, for its ongoing investor relationship program, effective July 1, 2025.

Three Part Advisors will work closely with management on the Company’s strategic investor relations program, with a focus on enhancing Thunderbird’s visibility within the investment community. This includes, but is not limited to, identifying and engaging with potential investors, organizing investor presentations and meetings with interested parties, responding to incoming calls from shareholders and potential investors, and providing general capital markets advisory services.

Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO and Chair of Thunderbird, commented, “We’re pleased to welcome Three Part Advisors as our new strategic investor relations advisory firm. Given our significant growth plans and the health of our business, we believe this is an opportune time to share the Thunderbird story with a broader investor audience.”

Steven Hooser, Partner of Three Part Advisors, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Thunderbird Entertainment to our growing base of diverse clients. We know that introducing the Company to the right investors looking for growth and a strong management team is vital, and Thunderbird has built a global content creation studio of premium, award-winning content and distribution that will generate excitement from fundamental investors across our network.”

Three Part Advisors has been retained for an initial period of one year, commencing July 1, 2025, at a rate of $12,500 USD per month. Three Part Advisors has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as described herein.

Market Making Services Correction

Thunderbird is correcting language from an announcement made on October 23, 2024. The agreement with the Independent Trading Group to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies was for an initial term of one month and renewable thereafter.

About Three Part Advisors, LLC

Three Part Advisors, LLC is a leading full-service, strategic investor relations advisory firm. Through measurable and proactive investor relations programs, the firm helps clients develop their investment thesis, effectively communicate the strategy to Wall Street, meet new investors and ultimately, lower the cost of capital. Three Part Advisors also provides corporate design services and annually holds three independent IDEAS investor conferences (www.ideasconferences.com). Unbiased by investment banking fees and trading commissions, Three Part Advisors has a proven reputation for engaging with companies that are supported by strong investment merits and proven fundamentals, and proactively communicating their stories to Wall Street in the most effective manner. More information is available at www.threepa.com.

About Thunderbird Entertainment

Thunderbird Entertainment (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with teams in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Super Team Canada, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

