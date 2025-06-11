Worldpay and Visa Join Forces to Boost Authorizations, Enhance Shopper Experience

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldpay® has expanded its partnership with Visa to enhance the payments leader’s 3D Secure (3DS) solution, which can help merchants reduce fraud while reducing consumer friction and boosting authorizations. By passing through authentication data to the issuer, merchants in the U.S. using 3DS Flex™ from Worldpay can enhance payments security and shopper experience while improving approval rates.

“Fraud mitigation isn’t just an on or off switch; rather, it’s a balance that requires merchants to understand how security, authentication, authorization, fraud detection and the impact on the shopping experience work in harmony with one another,” said Cindy Turner, chief product officer at Worldpay. “For example, false positive declines of good faith purchases and additional steps in the checkout process present serious challenges to fraud mitigation strategies. This is why we partner with card networks like Visa to enhance authorizations – at the end of the day, it helps merchants achieve the highest standards of security while improving the overall customer experience.”

Worldpay research shows more than half (55%) of U.S. consumers abandon a transaction if it takes multiple tries to complete, demonstrating the importance of ensuring that a valid payment goes through on the first try. 3DS Flex boosts authorization rates and reduces extra authentication steps while maintaining heightened levels of security.

“With 3DS Flex, Worldpay is helping facilitate next-level collaboration between issuers and acquirers on the Visa network,” said Kirk Stuart, SVP and head of enablers, merchants and fintechs at Visa. “This game-changing innovation will help make transactions more secure and improve the customer experience – while also increasing merchant sales, or authorization rates. This is an exciting development for the payments ecosystem.”

