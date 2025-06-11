Superblocks Announces Strategic Partnership with Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to Deploy Data and AI Apps Securely

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superblocks, the leading platform for secure enterprise application development, today announced an expanded partnership and native integration with Databricks, the Data and AI company, at the 2025 Databricks Data + AI Summit. Now, enterprises are able to build internal data and AI applications using Superblocks’ unique multi-modal development experience and leveraging data, AI, and governance in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Enterprises today are under increasing pressure to turn data and AI into secure, production-ready applications that power and automate core business operations. With Superblocks on Databricks, teams get the best of both worlds: centralized access to enterprise data and AI models from Databricks, combined with the flexibility of Superblocks to build full-stack internal apps using Clark AI, the Visual Editor, or the underlying React framework.

Superblocks brings a powerful application builder to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, enabling engineering, IT, and business teams to collaboratively build and deploy internal apps faster than ever. With native integration, teams can also seamlessly leverage Databricks services including Databricks SQL, Mosaic AI, Lakebase, and Unity Catalog to power their applications — all within a unified, secure environment.

“Our customers have invested in building a data and AI foundation in Databricks, and are increasingly turning to applications to help democratize those investments across their organization,” said Shanku Niyogi, VP of Product at Databricks. “With Superblocks’ integration with Databricks, they’re able to accelerate the development of these data and AI applications, without sacrificing security and governance.”

Superblocks enables a multi-modal development experience, so teams can build in the way that best suits their workflow:

Generate with AI : Use Clark, the first AI agent for internal enterprise apps, to generate full-stack apps from natural language prompts.

: Use Clark, the first AI agent for internal enterprise apps, to generate full-stack apps from natural language prompts. Build visually : Refine UIs, agents, and workflows using hundreds of drag-and-drop components. Customize with JavaScript or bring your own React components.

: Refine UIs, agents, and workflows using hundreds of drag-and-drop components. Customize with JavaScript or bring your own React components. Extend with Code: Edit underlying React code directly in your IDE (Cursor, Windsurf, VSCode) with real-time sync to the Visual Editor.

Customers then have the option of hosting these applications in Superblocks Cloud, in their own VPC using the Superblock on-prem agent, or, as part of a future integration, directly as a Databricks App with the built-in security, governance, and compliance controls of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

“Databricks has transformed how organizations access and leverage data and AI. Superblocks takes it a step further empowering engineering, IT, and business teams to collaborate and build internal apps on top of that foundation,” said Brad Menezes, CEO of Superblocks. “Together, we’re unlocking a new era of enterprise software development where anyone can build secure, production-grade internal tools with full governance, all within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.”

The ability to integrate Databricks products in a Superblocks application is now generally available to all customers. To learn more about the partnership, please visit our blog, or schedule a demo to see Superblocks and Databricks in action.

About Superblocks:

Superblocks is an AI platform that reimagines how internal software is built across the enterprise. Its AI agent, Clark, allows businesses to build production-grade internal apps and automations using natural language. Every app connects directly to company systems, data, and design standards, while generating clean, traceable React code under the hood. With full visibility and control for engineering and IT, Superblocks enables faster execution, fewer bottlenecks, and a new model for building internal software at scale. Superblocks has raised $60M in funding and is backed by Spark Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Greenoaks, and Meritech Capital, as well as leading tech executives including the founders of Workday, Box, and Okta.