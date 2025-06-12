Orangewood Partners Deepens Partnership with Motley 7 Brew, a Leading 7 Brew Franchisee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”), a private investment firm focused on being a strategic long-term partner to founders and management teams, today announced it has completed an additional investment in Motley 7 Brew (“M7B” or the “Company”), a leading 7 Brew franchisee and member of the Anchor Point Management Group family of companies. 7 Brew Coffee is a rapidly growing drive-thru beverage chain offering a diverse menu of specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and energy drinks, all served with a focus on speed, quality, and cultivating kindness. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Company intends to use proceeds from Orangewood’s latest investment and partnership to accelerate its growth across current and new markets.

Founded in 2022 by Orangewood and Anchor Point Management Group, M7B has become one of the largest franchisees of 7 Brew since inception, operating stands in Ohio, Georgia, and Texas across six distinct metropolitan areas. M7B is led by Tom Cook and Rick Nader and has developed a reputation as an efficient and customer-friendly provider of beverages that is redefining the drive-thru experience.

Rick Nader, President of M7B, said, “Our continued partnership with Orangewood and Anchor Point marks an exciting chapter in our Company’s growth journey and reflects the strength and position of our business within the 7 Brew ecosystem. We look forward to further benefitting from Orangewood’s deep franchise expertise and the support of 7 Brew corporate as we execute on our mission of providing industry-leading service and exceeding customer expectations.”

Tom Cook, CEO of Anchor Point Management Group and Co-Founder of M7B, said, “Our partnership with Orangewood and 7 Brew builds on Anchor Point’s strategic, value-add capabilities. M7B is a prime example of our mission in action, empowering our brand teams to thrive in the communities they serve and achieve industry-leading growth.”

Alan and Neil Goldfarb, Managing Partners of Orangewood, added, “The driver of our investment thesis in franchising is finding strategic partnerships with fantastic people and strong businesses where we can use our proven approach to create value for all stakeholders. M7B exemplifies the principles that have guided our longstanding franchise investment philosophy, and we are excited to continue supporting Tom, Rick, and the M7B team alongside 7 Brew Corporate and Blackstone, a sponsor of 7 Brew.”

ABOUT ORANGEWOOD

Founded in 2015, Orangewood Partners is a New York-based private investment firm with a focus on strategic partnerships alongside founders and management teams. Orangewood targets control investments in the lower-middle market in non-cyclical and fragmented industries with strong cash flow characteristics within business services and consumer services. Orangewood has a particular emphasis on the franchise, multi-unit, and professional services business models. Orangewood’s dedicated team, along with its Operating Partner Group (a network of operating partners and advisors), is critical to the execution of its thematic and value-add approach to investing. Orangewood works to build companies into strategic assets in their industries to create long-term value for investors, companies, and communities. Orangewood typically invests between $25M and $100M of equity, targeting businesses with EBITDA ranging from $10M to $25M+ at entry. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.

ABOUT ANCHOR POINT MANAGEMENT GROUP AND MOTLEY 7 BREW

As a diversified national management platform, Anchor Point Management Group supports its businesses across two primary verticals: Restaurants, Food, & Beverage, and Beauty, Health, & Wellness. With over 450 operating locations, the companies Anchor Point supports have grown significantly over the past 30+ years. Anchor Point looks to continue that growth through development, acquisitions, and industry-leading operations both within its current brands and through new opportunities to expand the Anchor Point family of businesses through the addition of large brand and/or large opportunity concepts. Motley 7 Brew (“M7B” or the “Company”) is a leading franchisee of 7 Brew. M7B currently operates and is building 7 Brew stands in three states (Ohio, Georgia, and Texas) and six distinct markets.

ABOUT 7 BREW

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their morning energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy, sodas, and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, AR, and its seven original coffees. Now, more than 300 7 Brew stands operate across the country. For more information, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and Twitter (@7BrewCoffee).