Paysign Accelerates Growth with Ahead-of-Schedule Transition of 123 Plasma Donation Centers

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of patient affordability solutions, financial technology products, and integrated payment processing services, today announced the successful transition of 123 out of 132 newly awarded plasma donation centers. The remaining nine centers are on track to go live in the third quarter of 2025.

The onboarding of 123 centers was completed in just one week – significantly ahead of schedule – demonstrating Paysign’s operational agility, platform scalability and executional discipline.

“Successfully transitioning this volume of centers in a single week is a testament to the strength of our platform, the rigor of our processes and the exceptional capabilities of our team,” said Mark Newcomer, President and CEO of Paysign. “We delivered a seamless experience for center staff, leadership teams and donors—without disruption—setting a new benchmark for speed and precision in the industry. The addition of these centers represents a pivotal return to revenue growth for this business unit. This, combined with the continuing exceptional growth of our patient affordability business, gives us great confidence in Paysign’s forward momentum.”

This achievement reinforces Paysign’s strategic value to plasma collection organizations seeking reliable, scalable and compliant payment solutions. It also underscores the company’s continued momentum in the healthcare financial services sector and its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities with speed and efficiency.

