Jopari and Raintree Formalize Partnership to Expand Access to Electronic Commercial Attachment Solutions

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raintree Systems, a leading provider of native-built AI-powered electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the rehab therapy industry, announced an expansion of its partnership with Jopari Solutions. The move delivers a fully electronic commercial attachments solution to a broad network of connected commercial, federal, and governmental payers. By utilizing Jopari’s advanced, open-platform technology, Raintree now offers more streamlined and efficient commercial claims processing to accelerate workflows, reduce payment timelines, and improve service delivery for therapy practices at scale.

Raintree and Jopari have partnered for more than 13 years to deliver best-in-class property and casualty eBill® processing, known for unmatched connectivity between providers and payers, technical flexibility, and a reputation for ease of use. The addition of commercial attachment functionality marks a natural evolution of the partnership.

“This expansion reflects our shared commitment to simplifying complex billing processes so providers can focus on what matters most—delivering great care. By deepening our partnership with Jopari, we’re helping clinics accelerate payments, reduce admin time, and grow their workers’ comp and commercial claims revenue streams,” said Sarina Richard, Chief Strategy Officer at Raintree.

Stronger, Scalable Electronic Claims Processing for Rehab Therapy Practices

Contracted providers can now streamline billing and ensure compliance by electronically transmitting supporting documents—such as medical records, test results, and reports—directly to payers. This enhancement accelerates reimbursement and simplifies documentation workflows. Existing Jopari eBill® or Attach customers can activate the new functionality immediately, using their current systems and staff to send unsolicited attachments without disruption.

“Raintree has been an incredible partner to Jopari for well over a decade,” says Steve Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of Jopari Solutions. “We are thrilled to expand our solutions for workers’ compensation and auto casualty claims and Commercial & Governmental Attachment workflow for Raintree clients. Providers will benefit from a seamless process that dramatically improves their business performance.”

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare IT company delivering electronic billing, attachment management, and flexible medical payment solutions for Workers’ Compensation, Auto Medical, and Commercial & Government healthcare markets. Jopari connects Payers, Providers, and clearinghouses through a robust national network, helping streamline eBill and ePay processes, reduce administrative costs, and ensure compliance with federal and state regulations. The company maintains industry-leading security standards, including SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments certifications.

For more information, please visit www.jopari.com, email sales@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the rehabilitation and physical therapy software of choice for enterprise and large therapy provider organizations, managing more than 50 million patient visits annually across 8,500+ therapy clinics nationwide.

Through a series of strategic investments in AI technology and expertise, Raintree is delivering on its commitment to be the leading AI-centric EMR software in rehab therapy.

Raintree's ONC-certified EHR, AI technology, patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence solutions are deeply rooted in rehabilitation and physical therapy best practices. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/