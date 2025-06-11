Templum One Expands Private Market Offering With J.P. Morgan Asset Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Templum, the digital infrastructure powering the future of private markets through scale, access and automation, today announced a partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global leader in investment management, to provide investors on platforms connected to Templum One with access to private real estate. This addition to Templum One expands the range of alternative assets available to investors seeking portfolio diversification through private market opportunities. As investors move beyond the traditional 60/40 portfolio, private real estate has emerged as a standout alternative.

Templum and J.P. Morgan Asset Management partner to provide investors with private market investment opportunities. Share

Templum One is a fully integrated private markets ecosystem that seamlessly connects investors to high-demand alternative assets. By providing direct access to exclusive opportunities unavailable in public markets, Templum One empowers wealth managers, advisors, and investment platforms to seamlessly differentiate their offerings and deliver meaningful diversification to clients through a broader range of investment opportunities.

“We’re excited to welcome J.P. Morgan Asset Management to Templum One and enthusiastic about what this partnership represents – everyday investors gaining access to the kinds of real estate opportunities that were once out of reach,” says Templum’s Founder and CEO, Chris Pallotta. “This collaboration demonstrates the strength of the Templum One ecosystem and the future we’re building: private markets that are more inclusive, transparent, and built for modern investors.”

The addition of J.P. Morgan Asset Management to the platform marks another milestone in Templum’s mission to make premier private market opportunities more accessible than ever, redefining access to institutional-quality private investments for a broader class of investors. J.P. Morgan Asset Management has over 60 years of expertise in real estate investing and manages over $79 billion in real estate assets globally (as of 12/31/2024).

About Templum

Templum is transforming access to private markets with technology that makes investing in alternatives as seamless as trading public equities.

At the core of our offering is Templum One, our flagship ecosystem that connects a partner-driven network of investors with top-tier fund managers and high-demand private assets. Templum One connects the full value chain – linking investors, wealth managers, advisors, platforms, asset managers, custodians, fund admins, and transfer agents through our tailored technology solutions – enabling access to exclusive investments, along with seamless workflows across any asset class.

Templum-as-a-Service delivers end-to-end infrastructure purpose-built for private markets. Whether you're launching your own branded marketplace through white label deployment or integrating via API, we automate the entire investment lifecycle from onboarding to execution to post-trade so you can go to market faster, raise capital smarter, and offer a seamless investor experience.

To support liquidity, Templum also offers multiple secondary trading solutions – including an automated Alternative Trading System (ATS) and Qualified Matching Service (QMS) – delivering efficient exits for a broad range of private investments.

Faster, more scalable, and more cost-effective than anything else in the market today, Templum is the infrastructure powering the next generation of private market investing.

All securities offered by Templum Markets LLC, a wholly owned broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) subsidiary of Templum, Inc. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.