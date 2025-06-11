HomeServe Launches Strategic Partnerships to Support the Future of Skilled Trades

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeServe is proud to announce strategic partnerships with three leading professional organizations with a focus on bolstering the skilled trades: Women in HVACR, Plumbing Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC) and Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA). The partnerships are a central component of HomeServe’s broader Skilled Trades Initiative and reflect the company’s strong commitment to fostering workforce development, diversity and innovation within the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades.

"The shortage of skilled tradespeople is impacting homeowners across the country, and HomeServe is committed to being part of the solution," said HomeServe CEO Tom Rusin. Share

The skilled trades face a significant labor shortage, with the Department of Labor reporting nearly 250,000 positions going unfilled as of the end of April 2025, a trend that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Factors such as an aging workforce, reduced vocational programs, and waning interest from younger generations have exacerbated this issue, resulting in project delays and rising costs. Recognizing the urgency of this challenge, HomeServe is committed to investing in training, education and workforce development through its Skilled Trades Initiative to ensure the future vitality of these essential professions.

"The shortage of skilled tradespeople is impacting homeowners across the country, and HomeServe is committed to being part of the solution," said HomeServe CEO Tom Rusin. “By partnering with organizations like Women in HVACR, PHCC and ACCA, we’re not only investing in the future of these industries and supporting the development of a skilled workforce but also ensuring that individuals from all backgrounds have access to rewarding careers in the skilled trades.”

Through its partnerships with these three industry-leading organizations, HomeServe is providing crucial support for scholarships, mentorship programs and professional development initiatives to strengthen the skilled trades pipeline.

Key highlights of these partnerships include:

Women in HVACR : As an “Inspiration” sponsor, HomeServe will fund scholarships for women pursuing careers in the skilled trades and facilitate leadership development through mentorship programs.

: As an “Inspiration” sponsor, HomeServe will fund scholarships for women pursuing careers in the skilled trades and facilitate leadership development through mentorship programs. Plumbing Heating-Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC) : With its sponsorship, HomeServe will fund five scholarships for contractors pursuing training and career growth, while also supporting PHCC’s advocacy and workforce development efforts.

: With its sponsorship, HomeServe will fund five scholarships for contractors pursuing training and career growth, while also supporting PHCC’s advocacy and workforce development efforts. Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA): HomeServe’s sponsorship with ACCA underscores its commitment to advancing HVAC industry standards and contractor education and will provide valuable resources and training to its members, including technical resources and advocacy programs.

These partnerships are one facet of HomeServe’s larger Skilled Trades Initiative, which includes a Grant Program to support vocational training programs and apprenticeships for contractor companies in the HomeServe service network. Earlier this year, HomeServe announced the first round of 20 grant winners. The funds are being used by each winning company to invest in apprentice training and employee upskilling programs during the year. Together, these efforts aim to inspire the next generation of skilled trades professionals while addressing the immediate challenges posed by the labor shortage.

About HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe), a leading residential infrastructure home repair solutions company with more than 4.5 million customers across North America, offers protection plans that help protect homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies. HomeServe empowers over 1,350 leading municipal and utility partners to educate and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies.

HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is endorsed by the National League of Cities.

For more information about HomeServe and to get the latest home repair advice and customer stories, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA, Instagram @HomeServe_USA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For company news, follow on X @HomeServeUSNews.