Outreach Partners with SAP to Accelerate Enterprise Revenue Workflows

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outreach, the AI Revenue Workflow Platform, today announced its participation in the SAP PartnerEdge program, along with a new integration with SAP Sales Cloud.

Through this integration, SAP Sales Cloud users can now access Outreach’s full platform directly within the SAP environment. Sellers can execute Outreach tasks, manage prospecting activities, and operate within their existing SAP workflows, eliminating the need to toggle between platforms and increasing efficiency across the sales cycle.

“Backed by its integration with SAP Sales Cloud, Outreach’s platform helps equip sales teams to streamline engagement, boost productivity, and stay ahead of the curve,” said Utkarsh Bahadur Global Head of GTM, Strategy and Operations, SAP. “It signals Outreach’s commitment to co-innovation and long-term value creation for our mutual customers.”

“The integration marks an important step forward in delivering AI revenue workflows for enterprise organizations,” said Abhijit Mitra, Outreach CEO. “By bringing together deep revenue orchestration capabilities and enterprise-scale CRM infrastructure, the collaboration enables companies to better support complex sales environments across industries and regions.”

Outreach has recently joined the SAP PartnerEdge program in the Build track, and businesses that use SAP Sales Cloud can now access the Outreach Workspace on SAP Store. This solution provides an end-to-end AI Revenue Workflow platform that helps sales teams build qualified pipeline, close deals faster, and coach reps effectively, without leaving SAP Sales Cloud.

Learn more about Outreach's integration with SAP Sales Cloud here. Catch all the Unleash announcements from Outreach on our website.

About Outreach

Outreach, founded in 2014, is the only complete AI Revenue Workflow Platform that helps sales leaders benefit from connected account visibility, performance insights, and higher forecasting accuracy across every GTM team. Outreach infuses agentic AI to power 100s of use cases across sales motions. From new logo prospecting to renewal and expansion, Outreach AI automates workflows and frees sellers to focus on more strategic conversations and actions. Global organizations use Outreach to power their revenue teams, including SAP, Siemens, Snowflake, ZoomInfo, and Verizon to name a few. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

