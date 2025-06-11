Smart Meter Selected By 9amHealth for Major Employer Weight Management Programs Using Cellular Weight Scale

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart Meter, a pioneer in cellular-enabled weight scale technology, today announced a strategic supply agreement with 9amHealth, a leading provider of comprehensive weight management benefits for large employers. This collaboration integrates Smart Meter's advanced cellular weight scales into 9amHealth's multi-disciplinary care platform, delivering real-time health data and enhanced outcomes for employees at major technology companies and Fortune 500 organizations.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Employee Weight Management for Millions of Americans

The partnership addresses a significant challenge identified by leading employers: while lifestyle changes remain the foundation of managing weight, traditional approaches often lack the consistent monitoring and data integration required to achieve and maintain goals. With major tech companies already deploying 9amHealth's solution, the addition of Smart Meter's cellular scales provides seamless, automatic data collection that eliminates barriers to consistent tracking.

"We're seeing tremendous demand from large employers who want to move beyond BMI-only assessments and provide their employees with easy-to-use technology to support better weight management," said Casey Pittock, CEO at Smart Meter. "Our cellular scales integrate perfectly with 9amHealth's clinical approach, providing real-time data that allows physicians, pharmacists, and dietitians to deliver personalized care."

Enhancing Clinical Care with Real-Time Data

9amHealth's evidence-based program combines physicians, pharmacists, and registered dietitians trained in obesity care, available virtually across all 50 states. The integration of Smart Meter's cellular scales enhances this care model by:

Automatic Data Transmission: Eliminating the need for manual weight logging, reducing friction in the patient experience

Real-Time Clinical Insights: Enabling care teams to monitor progress and adjust treatment plans promptly

Comprehensive Metabolic Monitoring: Supporting early identification of conditions like prediabetes and diabetes

Seamless Integration: Connecting directly with 9amHealth's clinical platform without requiring additional apps or devices

"Nearly 10% of new members joining our weight health program are found to have previously undiagnosed prediabetes and diabetes," said Dr. Avantika Waring, MD, Chief Medical Officer at 9amHealth. "Smart Meter's cellular scales provide us with the consistent, reliable data we need to identify these health risks early and deliver personalized interventions that are more significant than just weight loss."

Breaking Down Barriers to Participation

The device, data, and service agreement specifically addresses socioeconomic challenges that have historically limited participation in employer weight management programs. By removing the complexity of manual tracking and providing technology that works regardless of geographic location, the solution serves remote populations with varying:

Cultural preferences around health monitoring

Technical comfort levels

Geographic limitations

Previous experiences with weight management programs

Proven Results with Major Technology Companies

Leading technology companies have already implemented 9amHealth's comprehensive program, recognizing weight care as an entry point to broader health support for employees with comorbidities. The addition of Smart Meter's cellular scales strengthens these deployments by providing:

Consistent engagement through automated tracking

Reduced administrative burden on HR teams

Enhanced clinical outcomes through better data quality

Improved employee satisfaction through simplified user experience

Meeting Employees Where They Are

Unlike traditional programs that require employees to repeat previous lifestyle interventions before accessing additional care, the 9amHealth solution meets each person where they are in their health journey. Smart Meter’s Cellular scales support this philosophy by providing immediate, judgment-free data collection that integrates seamlessly with comprehensive care plans ranging from lifestyle coaching to GLP-1 prescriptions and bariatric surgery referrals when appropriate.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the trusted supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions. The company’s technology and services empower a nationwide network of SmartPartnersTM who are working directly with healthcare providers to transform patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across the company’s secure platform to enable real-time, better-informed health care. The company’s proprietary patient-friendly cellular FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

About 9amHealth

9amHealth provides comprehensive, clinically grounded weight management benefits for large employers. Their multi-disciplinary care teams, including physicians, pharmacists, and registered dietitians trained in obesity medicine, deliver personalized care through virtual and in-person options across all 50 states. The company's approach integrates lifestyle coaching, clinical care, and appropriate prescribing without requiring navigation of multiple systems.