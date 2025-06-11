Teletrac Navman Enhances Safety Analytics with HERE location services

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teletrac Navman, a Vontier company and the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announces a contract extension with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to provide customers with the most up-to-date driver safety data as a Preferred Supplier.

Teletrac Navman integrates high-quality map data and location services from HERE, including geocoding and search, route matching, map attributes, and speed limit data. Using this information, Teletrac Navman TN360 customers can report on events, such as harsh driving and speeding, and use this data for driver safety training and scorecards. Fleet operators can also measure risk and communicate safe driving principles to their drivers. Further, they can record and benchmark driver data, including poor driving behaviors; assign drivers a score based on their performance; and view incidents with Safety Analytics communicated via post-trip analytics, reports, and dashboards.

As part of the collaboration, HERE will include updated attributes, such as road speed limits, low bridges, and road signs, synchronized into safety reports updated more frequently so events are accurately recorded and reported.

“Customers trying to promote safety in their fleets need the most accurate information to inform training programs and manage risk,” said Doug Haebig, Director of Product Management, Teletrac Navman. “Using post trip analytics, customers can look retrospectively at behavior and ensure that driver safety programs are informed using the most up-to-date information.”

TN360 analyzes data captured by telematics devices and provides unique insight into driver performance. From speed and idle time, to acceleration and braking, drivers are ranked to help identify high-risk drivers and discover opportunities for improvement. Further, with real data, fleet operators can provide corrective training and coaching in the areas that make a difference.

“For more than 15 years, HERE and Teletrac Navman have worked together to provide fleet operators with the tools and information they need to accelerate their operations across first, middle and last mile,” said Stuart Ryan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at HERE Technologies. “By incorporating HERE Location Services and road attribute data into TN360, operators get greater visibility into their fleet movements and the status of the road ahead, improving driver safety and the safety of everyone on the road.”

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit TeletracNavman.com.

About Vontier

Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company. Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website Vontier.com.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at www.here.com.