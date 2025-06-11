FPT Elevates Ties with Airbus as Global Strategic IT Partner

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT Corporation FPT has elevated its long-standing partnership with Airbus by signing a new multi-year Master Supply Agreement (MSA), officially recognizing FPT as a Global Strategic IT Partner of the aerospace leader. The signing ceremony took place at the Vietnam–France Business Forum in Paris, under the witness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his official visit to France.

This agreement marks a significant advancement in the cooperation between the two companies, positioning FPT among Airbus’ top-tier global IT vendors. The MSA enables FPT to participate in Airbus’ global IT projects in key domains such as customer services, big data, and cloud software engineering.

The upgraded partnership builds on over a decade of successful cooperation. In 2017, FPT became one of the first IT partners to help Airbus launch its Skywise ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region. Skywise is Airbus’ open aviation data platform, which includes data integration from airlines and the development of tailored training programmes for users. In 2023, Airbus streamlined its vendor list of strategic IT partners, with FPT among those trusted.

“Throughout our operations, FPT has played an active role in promoting the collaboration between Vietnam and Europe’s leading enterprises, particularly in the IT sector. Our partnership with Airbus stands as a strong testament to this commitment. Backed by strong ties with more than 100 aviation partners and a highly skilled global workforce, FPT will continue to partner with Airbus and contribute to the digital transformation of the aviation industry,” said Mdm Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman, FPT Corporation.

“This milestone highlights the growing potential of our partnership with FPT,” said Wouter Van Wersch, Executive Vice President International Airbus. “It is also a strong recognition of FPT’s technical expertise and maturity, and Airbus’ continued confidence in the company as a trusted and capable partner.”

FPT has solidified the position of a trusted technology partner in the global aviation industry, building an extensive network of partnerships with over 100 airlines, airports, cargo operators, and aircraft manufacturers across Europe, the U.S., and APAC. In addition to the partnership with Airbus, FPT has recently joined forces with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to explore cutting-edge aviation technologies of the future.

The company has also actively expanded its operations and collaboration in the French market. In 2023, FPT acquired a majority stake in French IT consulting firm AOSIS, enhancing its local delivery capabilities. To deepen cultural and professional ties, FPT also established the FPT Francophone Association to nurture a French-speaking talent pool. Most recently, FPT was the only Vietnamese company to participate in the Choose France Summit in Paris and joined the inaugural Vietnam–France Leaders Forum in Hanoi, reinforcing its role in strengthening bilateral business relations.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.