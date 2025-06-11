Oklo Selected as Intended Awardee to Provide Clean, Reliable Power to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), an advanced nuclear technology company, has been issued a Notice of Intent to Award (NOITA) by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy (DLA Energy), on behalf of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and the U.S. Department of Defense, to provide clean, reliable power through the deployment of an Aurora powerhouse at the Air Force installation selected for the project.

This project serves as the DAF’s microreactor pilot to enhance energy resilience and reliability for critical national security infrastructure. The NOITA again designates Oklo as the apparent successful offeror following a comprehensive evaluation process.

Under the terms of the anticipated agreement, Oklo would design, construct, own, and operate the power plant, delivering both electricity and heat to the DAF’s preferred installation, Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, under a long-term power purchase agreement.

“This Notice of Intent to Award reflects continued confidence in Oklo’s ability to deliver clean and secure energy solutions for mission-critical infrastructure,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “We are honored to support national defense resilience objectives while demonstrating the value of U.S.-pioneered fast reactor technology.”

Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse design leverages proven fast reactor technology to provide continuous, resilient energy that can operate independently from the grid—key attributes for energy security at remote installations like Eielson Air Force Base.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

