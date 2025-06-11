LiveRamp and Walgreens Advertising Group Deliver Business Growth for Advertisers Through Robust Data Collaboration Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration partner, today announced it is powering Walgreens Advertising Group’s (WAG) clean room solution. The partnership enables WAG, the retail media division of Walgreens, to increase access to its first-party data at speed, scale audience insights, and offer more transparency and control to advertisers. This enables brands to enhance media measurement across all platforms in the digital ecosystem and improve ROI with faster time-to-value.

LiveRamp’s data collaboration network enables WAG to unlock new insights, accelerate performance, and drive business growth. By strengthening WAG’s identity infrastructure and ecosystem connectivity, LiveRamp extends the efficiency of WAG’s first-party data solutions to improve personalization capabilities, access data at scale, and deliver real-time campaign performance insights. Using the LiveRamp Clean Room, granular campaign measurement is also possible across offsite publishers and walled gardens. These enhancements bring a multitude of new benefits to WAG advertisers and partners, including:

Expanded collaboration based on Walgreens’ unique national customer base, including more than 101 million myWalgreens loyalty members who generate billions of signals daily from online, in-store, and delivery activities

Self-service access to syndicated and custom audience creation for more personalized targeting across the customer journey, using Walgreens’ rich data combined with brands’ desired media channels

Activation at greater speed and scale across programmatic, walled garden, CTV, social, search, and buy- and sell-side platforms

Consolidated measurement to optimize the performance of managed and self-service campaigns with more accurate and granular insights

Enhanced interoperability, flexibility, and data governance to minimize the movement of data while collaborating with partners

“We’re committed to empowering our partners with a transparent, self-service approach that allows them to leverage data on their own terms—with privacy in mind,” said Abishake Subramanian, Group Vice President of Customer Marketing and Media Monetization at Walgreens. “Our focus is on investing in leading technologies that enhance data portability, audience scalability, and campaign measurability—while executing responsibly to create more meaningful experiences for Walgreens shoppers. With some of the most integrated and interoperable solutions in the marketplace that support upholding strict privacy protections, partners like LiveRamp play a key role in helping WAG deliver on this vision.”

“LiveRamp and WAG are helping advertisers get more from their media network investment by improving access, activation, and measurement across any partner or platform with speed and scale,” said Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at LiveRamp. “WAG is already a highly differentiated offering in retail and healthcare that decouples data and media. Advertisers can now further deepen their customer understanding, improve cross-channel performance, and enhance closed-loop measurement to drive ROI.”

About Walgreens

Founded in 1901, Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) has a storied heritage of caring for communities for generations, and proudly serves nearly 9 million customers and patients each day across its approximately 8,500 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and leading omni-channel platforms. Walgreens has approximately 220,000 team members, including nearly 90,000 healthcare service providers, and is committed to being the first choice for retail pharmacy and health services, building trusted relationships that create healthier futures for customers, patients, team members and communities.

Walgreens is the flagship U.S. brand of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. Its retail locations are a critical point of access and convenience in thousands of communities, with Walgreens pharmacists playing a greater role as part of the healthcare system and patients’ care teams than ever before. Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy provides critical care and pharmacy services to millions of patients with rare disease states and complex, chronic conditions.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data collaboration partner, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver exceptional experiences and drive measurable performance everywhere it matters with the world's most powerful data collaboration network.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, unmatched interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize measurable outcomes and create lasting business value. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is shaping the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.