Humata Health Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humata Health, a leader in delivering AI-powered touchless prior authorizations, today announced the availability of its platform in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Healthcare payers and providers that want to automate prior authorization can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Humata helps patients and members get the care they deserve by transforming prior authorization from end-to-end with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. For providers, this includes every step from determining if authorization is required for a specific procedure under a patient’s specific health plan, through submission, status checks along the way, and post-approval monitoring for any changes that may invalidate a decision. For health plans, receiving higher quality submissions that include the exact information they need in order to provide approval, while automating the review of submissions, increases the speed and volume of approval.

“Humata Health exists for one reason – to make prior authorization easy and seamless for providers, payers and the patients they serve. Becoming a Microsoft partner and making our platform available on the Azure Marketplace is one more way we’re fulfilling that mission,” said Humata Health founder and CEO Jeremy Friese, MD. “With easy access to our technology through the Azure Marketplace, and Azure’s robust infrastructure to support our powerful AI and automation technology, the path to frictionless prior authorization for our joint customers is easier than ever before.”

Through the Azure Marketplace, Humata can be easily deployed and managed. This includes simple billing options that allow for the Humata platform to be purchased through an organization’s Azure invoice.

“Microsoft welcomes Humata Health to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Humata Health help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Humata Health

Humata Health is the leader in delivering AI-powered touchless prior authorizations. With the industry’s largest ecosystem of integrations and proprietary technology that gathers the right clinical information required for fast approval, the Humata platform is the only truly end-to-end prior authorization solution for all services and procedures. Humata Health is a physician-led company backed by a syndicate of strategic healthcare investors including Blue Venture Fund, LRVHealth, Optum Ventures, .406 Ventures, and Highmark Ventures. For more information, visit www.humatahealth.com.