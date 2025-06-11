-

Curiosity Expands in Spain with Samsung TV Plus

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI), a leading global factual entertainment media company, expanded its partnership with Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, with the launch of Curiosity Now in Spain. Broadcasting in Spanish, this marks the fourth localized Spanish feed available on Samsung TV Plus with Curiosity, Inc., joining three channels available in the US market presented with MediaCo (Curiosity Explora, Curiosity Animales, and Curiosity Motores).

As the global appetite for FAST continues to surge, strategic alliances with diverse international partners are driving scalable viewership and strengthening long-term growth and revenue potential for Curiosity.

This latest launch marks Curiosity’s growing expansion into Spanish-speaking territories with new PAY TV launches in Latin America on distributors Telecable, Red Servitel, Growth International, and Netuno.

"With our launch in Spain, we continue to offer an opportunity for audiences worldwide to sample some of Curiosity’s flagship, premium factual entertainment on top platforms like Samsung TV Plus,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s VP of Business Development and Partnerships. “Curiosity’s growing lineup of Spanish channels gives consumers an opportunity to enjoy our content with traditional TV subscriptions or through FAST consumption, which offers advertisers more precise audience targeting.”

Featuring original films and series including Doug to the Rescue, 4th & Forever, and CSI on Trial, Curiosity Now features classic content from Curiosity’s library, curated for family viewing. Curiosity Now is available on Samsung TV Plus in UK, The Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Sweden, Rakuten in the UK, Netherlands, and Nordics, E& in the Middle East, LG in Canada, and in the U.S. – Vizio, LG, TCL, Plex, and Freecast as well as broadcast affiliates in Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Jacksonville, and Dayton.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is free TV, with no subscription, no sign-up, no additional device, or credit card needed. Pre-installed from 2016 onwards Samsung Smart TVs, and available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets in select territories. Samsung TV Plus instantly delivers an ever-growing number of channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, as well as a video on demand library of your favorite movies and popular shows. The free, ad-supported video service is available in the UK and 15 other European territories, all you need is an internet connection. For the latest on Samsung TV Plus, please visit samsungtvplus.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Vanessa Gillon
Curiosity Inc.
vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

Industry:

CuriosityStream

NASDAQ:CURI
English

