KX Launches Its First Agentic AI Blueprint for Global Markets Trading Built With NVIDIA

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KX, the leading high-performance analytical database for the AI era, today announced the general availability of its first production-grade Agentic AI Blueprint: the AI Banker Agent. Built with NVIDIA AI and specifically tailored for sell-side global markets banks, this collaboration delivers the first-of-its-kind agentic AI designed to transform how banks operate in fast-moving trading environments.

"This is a critical moment for AI within capital markets, and the time is now to integrate a truly transformational AI strategy to navigate regime shifts, liquidity events and complex risk environments," said Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX. Share

Banks are at an inflection point. As AI-native hedge funds and early adopters set new performance benchmarks, traditional institutions must act now or risk falling behind. The AI Banker Agent helps teams work faster, increase market coverage, and rapidly deliver highly personalized service. This unlocks new revenue opportunities, improves customer satisfaction, expands fee-based offerings, and drives growth in assets under management.

The KX AI Banker Agent Blueprint combines NVIDIA’s AI stack, including NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA Nemotron, and NVIDIA NIM microservices, as well as NVIDIA accelerated computing with KX’s high-performance time series and vector database to deliver intelligent, real-time workflows. It delivers real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making capabilities by packaging domain-specific workflows, compliance-ready safeguards, and pre-tuned model logic, giving firms a reliable foundation they can adapt to their own data, policies, and trading strategies.

"This is a critical moment for AI within capital markets, and the time is now to integrate a truly transformational AI strategy to navigate regime shifts, liquidity events and complex risk environments," said Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX. "We’ve entered the age of applied AI in capital markets—this is no longer theoretical. With the AI Banker Agent, we’ve made the AI Factory real. It’s engineered for the speed, complexity, and regulatory rigor of global markets, giving banks a foundation to modernize faster and serve clients better."

From signal detection to dynamic risk analysis, KX powers the low-latency, event-driven architectures that agentic AI requires to operate effectively in live trading scenarios. The KX platform's ability to process massive data volumes in real-time, combined with its proven track record in financial services, provides the speed, scale, and reliability essential for supporting these sophisticated AI workflows.

“To thrive in today's competitive and volatile markets, Corporate Bankers, Private Bankers, and Wealth Managers are looking to provide clients with personalized advice in real time,” said Malcolm deMayo, Global Vice President of Financial Services Industry, NVIDIA. “The AI Banker Agent, powered by NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA NeMo, AI Q and KX KDB.AI, harvests valuable insights from rich tabular and unstructured datasets and serves as an ‘easy button’ giving relationship managers a competitive edge.”

Banks can deploy the AI Banker Agent from KX to impact their business in the following ways:

AI-Powered Research Assistant: Unlocks on-demand high-quality research at scale, enabling more complete market coverage with the same number of analysts producing better outcomes and managing risks in real time

Unlocks on-demand high-quality research at scale, enabling more complete market coverage with the same number of analysts producing better outcomes and managing risks in real time AI-Powered Relationship Manager: Transforms client engagement into a revenue driver through hyper responsive service and deeper personalization

Transforms client engagement into a revenue driver through hyper responsive service and deeper personalization Personalized Portfolio Manager: Enables premium advisory services with continuous personalization, expanding fee-based models and growing AUM

To ensure rapid market adoption and seamless implementation, leading strategic technology partners including Capgemini, are actively involved in operationalizing these blueprints across the banking sector. Their participation provides clients with a clear, tested path from innovation to production deployment, helping financial institutions realize the promise of AI Factories through trusted, experienced partners.

“Capital market leaders worldwide recognize the value of extracting insights at speed and see the potential to transform their trading operations,” said Pierre-Olivier Bouée, Head of Financial Services for Europe, Capgemini. “Capgemini’s expertise in AI and decades of experience in financial services allows us to work as a true partner to financial institutions implementing the AI Banker Agent to drive real impact in their business.”

In addition to demonstrating the capabilities of the AI Banker Agent at NVIDIA’s GTC Paris June 10-12, KX and NVIDIA have also launched a dedicated AI Lab for enterprises to conduct their own experimentation with AI-driven workflows. Participants will have the opportunity to accelerate prototyping and proof-of-concept development, empowering them to innovate, test and optimize their solutions in a real-world, regulatory-compliant environment. Interested parties are invited to register.

About KX

KX software powers the time-aware data-driven decisions that enable fast-moving companies to outpace competitors, realizing the full potential of their AI investments. The KX platform delivers transformational value by addressing data challenges related to completeness, timeliness and efficiency, ensuring companies understand change over time and can achieve faster, more accurate insights at any scale, cost-effectively.

KX is essential to the operations of the world’s top investment banks, aerospace and defense, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, automotive and fleet telematics organizations. The company has established offices and a robust customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.kx.com.