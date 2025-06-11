eimmigration and Visalaw.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Immigration Case Management with AI Integration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eimmigration by Cerenade and Visalaw.ai today announced a strategic partnership that integrates advanced generative AI capabilities with comprehensive immigration case management solutions. This collaboration addresses the urgent need for immigration law professionals to adapt quickly to rapidly evolving policies and regulations while maintaining the highest standards of legal representation.

The partnership comes at a critical time when immigration law practitioners face unprecedented challenges from constantly shifting regulations and increased case complexity. With the immigration landscape changing overnight, legal professionals can no longer afford to remain on the sidelines evaluating whether to implement AI in their practice. This integration ensures immigration attorneys have every advantage possible to compile stronger, research-backed petitions faster than ever before.

"The legal immigration system demands precision, speed, and adaptability," said Greg Siskind, co-founder of Visalaw.ai. "By combining eimmigration’s all-in-one immigration case management solutions and Visalaw.ai’s deep immigration law expertise and innovative AI platform, we're providing legal teams with the tools they need to move cases forward more quickly and effectively in today's complex immigration environment."

Transforming Immigration Law Through AI

The integration makes practical generative AI tools available directly within one of the most widely used immigration case management systems, effectively delivering a unified case management and drafting solution.

“The integration between Visalaw.ai and eimmigration is seamless and easy to use,” says Vilerka Bilbao, Founder of Bilbao Law. “It has the potential to truly streamline our entire immigration workflow.”

Comprehensive Research and Strategy Development: The system queries extensive immigration law libraries and databases to help practitioners develop case strategies, identify potential red flags, and generate customized checklists, intake forms, templates, and other materials tailored to specific case facts.

Accelerated Document Generation: Legal professionals can now generate expert letters, court documents, petition briefs, and complete case packets in minutes, dramatically improving turnaround times while enhancing case strength.

Automated Data Population: Client information can be automatically mapped to generated documents, reducing time spent on manual data entry and preventing data entry mistakes.

About the Partnership

The collaboration leverages eimmigration’s established reputation in immigration law solutions with Visalaw.ai’s immigration law library and innovative AI-powered platform. eimmigration is the exclusive case management solution offering access to Visalaw.ai. Together, they provide a comprehensive solution that maintains the human expertise essential to immigration practice while augmenting capabilities through intelligent automation.

“Greg Siskind, of Visalaw.ai, and Phillip Yadidian, the leader behind eimmigration, have both been pioneering digital innovation across immigration law for the last 30 years. It’s exciting to see their expertise merge,” says Joel Yadidian, General Manager of Cerenade. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in making practical Generative AI capabilities accessible to immigration law practitioners so they can move cases forward more quickly."

Two dozen firms have tested the integration in a closed beta program to inform its form and function. The partnership will roll out features progressively, with initial capabilities available to existing users and new implementations beginning immediately. Training and support resources will be provided to ensure smooth adoption across different practice sizes and specializations. Organizations must have active accounts with both eimmigration and Visalaw.ai to use this integration.

About eimmigration

eimmigration is case management software, built by Cerenade, that helps law practices and non-profits simplify immigration casework. Over 10,000 legal professionals use it to save time, advance cases faster, streamline immigration forms, improve client communications, and grow their practices. This all-in-one system includes tools to manage your cases, forms, clients, and practice. Visit get.eimmigration.com to learn more.

About Visalaw.ai

Visalaw.ai is committed to reshaping the future of immigration law through AI innovation. Its platform equips immigration lawyers with advanced research and drafting tools designed to improve speed, accuracy, and outcomes. Powered by the most extensive dataset specific to U.S. immigration law, Visalaw.ai delivers relevant legal insights grounded in real-world decisions and regulatory guidance. Visit visalaw.ai to learn more.