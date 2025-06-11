Matera and Circle Join Forces to Turn Stablecoins into a Payment Method Integrated with Core Banking Systems

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins as a mainstream payment method, Matera, a leading technology provider for the financial system, announces a commercial partnership with Circle, the global issuer of USDC through its regulated affiliates, a dollar-backed stablecoin. This alliance marks the region’s first native integration between a real-time banking infrastructure and a fully-reserved, transparent stablecoin, positioning Matera’s Digital Twin realtime ledger at the forefront of interoperability between local currency balances and digital dollars.

Rather than treating stablecoins solely as a store of value, this partnership unlocks their use in everyday near-instant payments—secure, fast, and accessible—directly from banking and fintech platforms powered by Matera’s real-time ledger, Digital Twin. The integration between Matera’s Digital Twin and Circle’s Platform allows financial institutions to offer seamless multi-currency account experiences, where BRL, USD, and USDC balances coexist and operate in real time. These scenarios become viable without requiring institutions to build complex infrastructure from scratch. The integration natively connects local payment rails (like PIX) to global liquidity in USDC, unlocking faster, cheaper, and more transparent global payment operations.

“We are ushering in a new layer of global banking infrastructure. Interoperability between stablecoins and local currency accounts is no longer a side project—it’s now at the heart of the financial system. This is a game-changer for banks and fintechs looking to operate globally with near-instant settlement and low costs,” Carlos Netto, CEO of Matera.

USDC is a fully reserved stablecoin backed by highly liquid cash and cash equivalent USD assets that are redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars. With Circle’s technology, Matera’s clients will be able to offer USDC as a balance option in their platforms. This allows people to send, receive, and pay with USDC around the world — just like using local currency.

“Integrating USDC into Matera’s widely used technology will empower Brazilian financial institutions to make fast, cost-efficient, and transparent global payments. With USDC, it will be easier to access the global digital economy with a transparent digital dollar,” Daniel Mangabeira, VP Policy and Regulatory Strategy, Brazil at Circle.

The collaboration between Matera and Circle advances the concept of a “stablecoin-ready banking platform” building bridges between traditional and digital money. More than just innovation, this is the foundation of a new global financial architecture—interoperable, inclusive, and readily available.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world’s largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations. For more information please visit https://circle.com.

About Matera

Matera is a pioneer in modern technology powering banks and credit unions with cutting-edge solutions for Core Banking, Instant Payments, and QR Code Payments. With over 30 years of expertise and a team of 1,000+ professionals, Matera is the trusted partner behind some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Two of the top three global banks, three of the top 10 U.S. banks, and one-third of all banks in Brazil rely on Matera’s technology. Operating across Brazil and North America, Matera is redefining the future of digital finance. To learn more, visit: www.matera.com.