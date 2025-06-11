CPAC Systems and Epec Enter Collaboration Agreement to Strengthen Intelligent Control System Offerings

GOTHENBURG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPAC Systems AB and Epec Oy are proud to announce a collaboration agreement rooted in a shared commitment to advancing intelligent, connected solutions in the off-highway and commercial vehicle sectors. This strategic alliance unites two leading Nordic technology companies with a common goal: to accelerate the development of scalable, integrated systems that drive innovation across the mobility landscape.

Share

“At Epec, we are proud to join forces with CPAC Systems to deliver smarter, more sustainable control system solutions to OEMs around the world. This union is all about creating real value for our customers. By integrating our robust hardware and software platforms with CPAC Systems’ advanced system capabilities, we can accelerate the development of next-generation off-highway and commercial vehicles that are both efficient and future-ready.”

— Jyri Kylä-Kaila, CEO, Epec Oy

Combining Expertise for Next-Generation Solutions

CPAC Systems, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group, brings over two decades of experience in delivering innovative embedded systems, including autonomous vehicle platforms, electromobility solutions, and drive-by-wire technologies. Epec Oy, part of the Ponsse Group, has a strong legacy dating back to 1978 and has evolved into a leading provider of intelligent control systems, tailored electronics, and electric/hybrid vehicle technologies for the off-highway industry. With deep expertise in embedded software, connectivity, and functional safety, Epec delivers scalable solutions that support OEMs in building machines that are smarter, more efficient, and future-ready.

The collaboration agreement will enable the two companies to offer complementary solutions to OEM customers in the off-highway and commercial vehicle sectors. By aligning offerings across electronics, control systems, and system integration capabilities, CPAC Systems and Epec aim to provide customers with robust, scalable solutions, empowering operators with tools that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected.

"We are excited to collaborate with Epec to push the boundaries of intelligent control systems. Our shared ambition is to create future-ready solutions that empower OEMs to meet sustainability targets and operational demands without compromise. This alliance reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, integration, and quality at every level."

— Marcus Wingolf, CEO, CPAC Systems AB

Shared Vision for Sustainable and Connected Mobility

Both companies share a commitment to sustainability and innovation. By leveraging their combined strengths, CPAC Systems and Epec aim to create solutions that not only meet the current demands of the industry but also pave the way for future advancements in autonomous and electric vehicle technologies.

About CPAC Systems AB

CPAC Systems AB, part of the Volvo Group, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in developing cutting-edge embedded control and automation solutions for marine, construction, agriculture, and commercial vehicle industries, focusing on areas such as electromobility, autonomous driving, and situational awareness.

www.cpacsystems.se

About Epec Oy

Epec Oy, based in Seinäjoki, Finland, is a system supplier specializing in advanced electrics and electronics for efficient, safe, and connected non-road mobile machinery and commercial vehicles. As part of the Ponsse Group, Epec has a long-standing history of providing reliable control systems and customized solutions for various applications.

www.epec.fi