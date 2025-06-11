DoubleVerify Unveils New Partnership to Authenticate Lyft Ads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, today announced a partnership with Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), a leading rideshare company that provides on-demand transportation services. The partnership will leverage DV’s media verification capabilities across Lyft’s advertising platform, giving brands greater transparency and confidence in their campaigns.

“As marketers expand their investments in high-impact, in-app environments, transparency and trust are critical,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Our partnership with Lyft helps ensure that advertisers can measure quality, and drive performance with confidence.”

Through the Open Measurement SDK, DV provides brands full transparency into the quality of ad campaigns across Lyft ads in North America.

With this release, advertisers will benefit from DV’s key post-bid measurement capabilities, including:

Viewability Authentication : DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact.

: DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and shedding light on its impact. Fraud Verification: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by a real human being. DV identifies and helps to protect advertisers against fraud and invalid traffic (“IVT”) – from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

For advertising to perform, it must be seen by a real human being. DV identifies and helps to protect advertisers against fraud and invalid traffic (“IVT”) – from hijacked devices to bot manipulation. In-Geo Alignment: Ensure that your ads appear in the intended geographic location.

Ensure that your ads appear in the intended geographic location. Attention Measurement: DV Authentic Attention® provides near real-time data — from the impact of an ad’s presentation to key dimensions of consumer engagement –– empowering brands to evaluate the effectiveness of their advertising.

Brands can access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle®, DoubleVerify’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor the quality of their Lyft ads campaigns.

DV and Lyft anticipate the partnership to go live within the coming weeks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.