BigBear.ai Joins Forces with Analogic to Transform Airport Threat Detection

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, travel, and trade, today announced its collaboration with Analogic, a global innovator in aviation security systems. Together, the companies have integrated BigBear.ai’s advanced computer vision screening capabilities with Analogic’s cutting-edge Computed Tomograph (CT) scanner technology to enhance threat detection and streamline airports' security operations worldwide.

BigBear.ai’s Pangiam® Threat Detection’s open architecture design allows integration with third-party hardware, software, and algorithms to provide flexibility and expand capabilities across airport security. Share

At the heart of this collaboration is BigBear.ai’s Pangiam® Threat Detection and Decision Support Platform, formerly known as “Project Dartmouth,” which supports airport security teams with real-time, AI-driven threat detection insights. BigBear.ai’s Pangiam® Threat Detection’s open architecture design allows integration with third-party hardware, software, and algorithms to provide flexibility and expand capabilities across airport security.

“BigBear.ai looks forward to joining forces with Analogic to elevate security standards and enhance traveler experiences across critical transportation hubs around the globe,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “As security threats evolve, adopting open architecture solutions is crucial to accelerate the deployment of advanced screening technologies and giving customers the freedom to choose the best tools for their missions.”

“Analogic is proud to collaborate with BigBear.ai to offer our customers greater flexibility and choice when designing world-class security systems,” said Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic. “By embracing open architecture and partnering with leaders in AI such as BigBear.ai, we are building out the next generation of aviation security.”

Analogic’s ConneCTTM Checkpoint Security System is an advanced aviation security Explosive Detection System (EDS) engineered to deliver superior threat detection, while maximizing passenger throughput, and minimizing operational costs. The integration of Pangiam® Threat Detection with ConneCT will deliver real-time insights to airport security professionals, resulting in smarter and more adaptable screening operations.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for national security, defense, travel and trade, manufacturing and supply chains. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

BigBear.ai’s Pangiam® Threat Detection is a registered trademark of BigBear.ai.

About Analogic

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Peabody, MA, is a global leader in design, development manufacturing, and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging & detection and power & automation solutions for security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. Analogic has been an innovation leader in the field of computed tomography for over 40 years, with over 3,000 CT systems and gantries deployed worldwide through direct contracts with US TSA and international airports, as well as its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) security partners. Analogic’s ConneCT checkpoint CT and their eXpress ATRS security system are TSA and ECAC qualified and are now being deployed at airports throughout the globe. For more information, visit www.analogic.com.

Analogic, the A Design logo and ConneCT are trademarks of Analogic Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

