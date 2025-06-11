Teranet Returns to Conveyancing in Ontario with GoVeyance Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teranet, a pioneer in developing modern land registry solutions and data-driven platforms for real estate and financial services sectors, is excited to announce that GoVeyance will officially be launching in Ontario, marking a return to the conveyancing space for Teranet and a major milestone in its dedication to supporting real estate legal professionals with modern, transparent, and client-focused solutions.

Teranet made a strategic investment in GoVeyance, a digital conveyancing platform developed by legal technology firm ReadyWhen Tech Inc. GoVeyance has been recognized in B.C. for its innovative user experience, fair pricing, and practice-centred approach. Ontario legal professionals will soon have access to a streamlined conveyancing and practice management platform, supported by Teranet’s trusted infrastructure and commitment to creating value for the communities they serve.

“We are back and are committed to the legal community more than ever,” said Elgin Farewell, President and CEO of Teranet. “For more than three decades, Teranet has supported Ontario’s real estate ecosystem with secure and reliable solutions,” said Farewell. “With the addition of GoVeyance to our legal suite of solutions, we are reinforcing our long-standing role as a trusted partner to legal professionals across the province.”

GoVeyance offers real estate lawyers an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the conveyancing process and prioritizes affordability, transparency, and service. As part of Teranet’s legal suite, including search and registration, digital payments, compliance, fraud detection, and now conveyancing and practice management at its core, GoVeyance strengthens the connection between real estate professionals, lenders, and homeowners.

“We believe conveyancing is at the center of a frictionless real estate transaction experience,” said Jessie Vaid, CEO of ReadyWhen Tech Inc. “GoVeyance was built for the community, by the community. By launching in Ontario, we are empowering legal professionals to modernize their operations while providing cost efficiencies to homebuyers – an opportunity we see strongly missing today.”

With trusted infrastructure and deep industry experience, Teranet is well-positioned to support Ontario’s legal community with the scale, reliability, and expertise needed to navigate today’s evolving real estate landscape.

To learn more about GoVeyance, visit www.goveyance.com.

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba. In 2014, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security, and process improvements. Most recently, Teranet, invested in ReadyWhen Tech Inc., a B.C.-based technology firm specializing in innovative solutions for real estate legal professionals, including GoVeyance. This investment strengthens the shared commitment of both companies to provide leading-edge technology that enhances real estate transactions for all parties involved. Teranet is proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for nine years in a row (2017 – 2025). Teranet is wholly owned by OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. OMERS investment in Teranet is overseen by OMERS Infrastructure, the plan’s global infrastructure investment arm.

About ReadyWhen Tech Inc.

ReadyWhen Tech Inc. is a leading provider of cutting-edge digital solutions for the legal, wealth, and insurance industries. Through its flagship product, GoVeyance, the company is committed to building practical innovation to improve outdated processes and legacy software by simplifying complex procedures for enterprise businesses and professionals. By offering accessible and efficient solutions, it aims to reduce risk and accelerate digital transformation.